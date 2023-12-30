Broncos promote WR Michael Bandy, elevate WR Phillip Dorsett and OLB Ronnie Perkins for Week 17 game vs. Chargers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a pair of receivers to their roster for their regular-season home finale.

Denver promoted wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated wide receiver Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad for Sunday's Week 17 game against the Chargers. The Broncos also elevated outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins from the practice squad to the game-day roster.

In a corresponding roster move, Denver placed running back Dwyane Washington on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness list.

Bandy, who formerly played for the Chargers, has yet to appear in a game for the Broncos. He caught 10 passes for 89 yards in 10 games in 2022 for Los Angeles.

Dorsett, meanwhile, will make his second appearance with the Broncos. The former first-round pick last played in the Broncos' season-opening game against the Raiders.

Denver previously ruled out wide receiver Courtland Sutton (concussion) for Sunday's game and has listed Jerry Jeudy (illness) and Marvin Mims Jr. (hamstring) as questionable.

Perkins has appeared in six games this season and played 19 defensive snaps in Week 16 against New England.