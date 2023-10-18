Denver Broncos | News

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster

Oct 18, 2023 at 03:11 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey back to their active roster.

Denver promoted Humphrey from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Wednesday.

The Broncos had an available spot on their active roster, so a corresponding move is not required.

Denver also signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to the team's practice squad.

Humphrey has appeared in all six of the Broncos' games this season and tallied four catches for 26 yards and a touchdown. He has started four games and played 32 percent of the team's offensive snaps.

Bandy, who has spent time on Denver's practice squad during the opening weeks of the season, has recorded 10 career catches for 89 yards. He has yet to appear in a game for the Broncos.

