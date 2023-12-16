Broncos promote TE Lucas Krull, elevate NT Tyler Lancaster and QB Ben DiNucci for Week 15 game vs. Lions

DETROIT — The Broncos have made several game-day roster moves.

Denver promoted tight end Lucas Krull and elevated nose tackle Tyler Lancaster and quarterback Ben DiNucci from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos also signed outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins to the practice squad. Denver waived Perkins on Thursday.

Krull had been elevated three times for the Broncos this season, which meant the team needed to sign him to the active roster for him to play against Detroit. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound player caught his first career pass in Week 14 as he hauled in a 35-yard reception.

Lancaster has appeared in two games this season, tallying three tackles and a tackle for loss.

DiNucci was elevated for Denver's matchup against the Texans but was inactive for the game.