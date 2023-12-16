Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos promote TE Lucas Krull, elevate NT Tyler Lancaster and QB Ben DiNucci for Week 15 game vs. Lions

Dec 16, 2023 at 02:34 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231216_krull

DETROIT — The Broncos have made several game-day roster moves.

Denver promoted tight end Lucas Krull and elevated nose tackle Tyler Lancaster and quarterback Ben DiNucci from the practice squad to the active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos also signed outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins to the practice squad. Denver waived Perkins on Thursday.

Krull had been elevated three times for the Broncos this season, which meant the team needed to sign him to the active roster for him to play against Detroit. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound player caught his first career pass in Week 14 as he hauled in a 35-yard reception.

Lancaster has appeared in two games this season, tallying three tackles and a tackle for loss.

DiNucci was elevated for Denver's matchup against the Texans but was inactive for the game.

Perkins has appeared in five games for the Broncos this season, with his last action coming in Week 10 against the Bills.

Related Content

news

Broncos waive OLB Ronnie Perkins

The Broncos signed the 2021 third-round pick off the Patriots' practice squad in September, and he appeared in five games for the Broncos.
news

Broncos designate TE Greg Dulcich for return from IR

Dulcich participated in the media-viewing portion of Wednesday's practice and began the 21-day practice window in which he must be activated to play again this season.
news

Broncos elevate RB Tyler Badie, TE Lucas Krull for Week 14 game vs. Chargers

Denver faces the Chargers at 2:25 p.m. MT on Sunday on CBS.
news

Broncos sign LB Durell Nchami to practice squad

A 6-foot-4, 258-pound player, Nchami is an undrafted rookie who played his collegiate football for the University of Maryland.
news

Broncos designate WR Brandon Johnson for return from IR

The Broncos can activate Johnson as soon as this week, which would make him eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.
news

Broncos sign S Dallin Leavitt to practice squad

A sixth-year player, Leavitt most recently played for the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in 10 games this season for Green Bay, playing 74 percent of the Packers' special teams snaps during that stretch.
news

Broncos elevate NT Tyler Lancaster, WR David Sills for Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

The Broncos are slated to face the Browns on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MT.
news

Broncos elevate WR David Sills for Week 11 game vs. Vikings

Sills saw his first action for the Broncos in a "Monday Night Football" win.

news

S Kareem Jackson activated from Reserve/Suspended list

Jackson has started all seven games in which he's appeared this season and recorded two interceptions, three passes defensed and 42 tackles.
news

Broncos elevate TE Lucas Krull, WR David Sills for Week 10 vs. Buffalo

The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster.
news

Broncos sign CB Reese Taylor to practice squad

Taylor is an undrafted rookie from Purdue who competed with the Chiefs during the offseason.

Advertising