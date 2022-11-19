Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey, activate LS Jacob Bobenmoyer to active roster before Week 11 game vs. Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of a Week 11 game against the Raiders, the Broncos have made several roster moves.

On Saturday, the team announced it has promoted tackle Quinn Bailey to the active roster, activated long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer from injured reserve, placed inside linebacker Jonas Griffith on injured reserve and elevated wide receiver Brandon Johnson and linebacker Harvey Langi from the practice squad to the active roster.

Bailey has appeared in seven career games and saw his first action of the season in Week 10 as an elevated practice-squad player against the Titans. He played 80 percent of Denver's offensive snaps after starting right tackle Billy Turner exited the game with a knee injury. Turner was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.

Bobenmoyer will return for the Broncos after missing their last four games on injured reserve. His replacement for that stint, Mitchell Fraboni, was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Griffith, who has appeared in nine games this season, started eight contests and recorded 46 total tackles and one interception. Langi, a fifth-year veteran, will bolster Denver's depth at the position behind veterans Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad.

Johnson's availability will add needed depth at receiver as the Broncos deal with injuries to Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, who were ruled out on Friday with ankle and hamstring injuries, respectively.

This will be Johnson's NFL regular-season debut. In a little over two games of preseason action with the Broncos, Johnson recorded five receptions for 75 yards before suffering an ankle injury.