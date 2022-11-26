Broncos promote RB Devine Ozigbo to active roster, elevate WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks for matchup vs. Panthers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made a series of roster moves ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Panthers.

Denver promoted running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad to the active roster and elevated wide receiver Brandon Johnson and cornerback Faion Hicks from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Ozigbo has appeared in two games this season for the Broncos and 23 games in his career. He'll join Latavius Murray and Marlon Mack as the Broncos' available running backs on Sunday.

Johnson was also elevated for the Broncos' Week 11 game against the Raiders. The rookie caught one pass as he played 34 percent of the Broncos' offensive snaps.