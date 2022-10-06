Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos promote OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, elevate S Anthony Harris and RB Devine Ozigbo ahead of Week 5 game vs. Colts

Oct 06, 2022 at 01:14 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

221006_Kongbo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos promoted outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo from their practice squad to the active roster.

Denver also elevated safety Anthony Harris and running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad for the game.

Kongbo has yet to appear in a regular-season game, but the first-year player tallied four sacks in 26 games during a stint in the Canadian Football League. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound player spent the final three years of his collegiate career at Tennessee, where he recorded 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Kongbo will join Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto as options to help replace Randy Gregory opposite of Bradley Chubb. Reserve outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Aaron Patrick were ruled out with injuries.

Harris is an eighth-year player who has started 61 career games and recorded 10 career interceptions. The Broncos signed him to their practice squad following Justin Simmons' injury in Week 1.

Ozigbo has appeared in 21 career games and recorded 97 scrimmage yards. He'll help add depth to a running back group that lost Javonte Williams for the season.

Harris and Ozigbo will revert to the practice squad after the game without passing through waivers.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign RB Latavius Murray off Saints' practice squad, place RB Javonte Williams and OLB Randy Gregory on IR

Murray has scored at least four touchdowns in each of the last seven seasons and posted a career high 12 scores in 2016.

news

Broncos elevate WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti for Week 4 game vs. Raiders

Hinton has been elevated twice during the 2022 season and recorded two catches for 47 yards, including a critical 27-yard third-down reception in the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

news

Broncos elevate DE Jonathan Harris and WR Kendall Hinton for Week 3 game vs. 49ers

The two players will be able to provide more depth at positions that have recently been impacted by injuries.

news

Broncos elevate WR Kendall Hinton, G Netane Muti to game-day roster

Hinton and Muti could help replace KJ Hamler and Quinn Meinerz, respectively. Both players were previously ruled out for Sunday's game.

news

Broncos place Justin Simmons on injured reserve, promote Essang Bassey to active roster

Denver also signed veteran safety Anthony Harris to their practice squad.

news

Broncos sign WR Vyncint Smith to practice squad

news

Broncos sign CB Darius Phillips

news

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, TE Eric Tomlinson

The Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich and cornerback Michael Ojemudia on IR in a corresponding move.

news

Josh Johnson, Kendall Hinton among 13 players signed to Broncos' practice squad

news

Broncos make series of roster moves to reach 53-player limit

Following the moves, the Broncos are now eligible to place waiver claims on players who were waived across the league and designate players for short-term injured reserve.

news

Broncos release P Sam Martin, make series of other roster moves

Denver must trim its roster to 53 players ahead of 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.

Advertising