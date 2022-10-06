Broncos promote OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, elevate S Anthony Harris and RB Devine Ozigbo ahead of Week 5 game vs. Colts

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, the Broncos promoted outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo from their practice squad to the active roster.

Denver also elevated safety Anthony Harris and running back Devine Ozigbo from the practice squad for the game.

Kongbo has yet to appear in a regular-season game, but the first-year player tallied four sacks in 26 games during a stint in the Canadian Football League. The 6-foot-5, 255-pound player spent the final three years of his collegiate career at Tennessee, where he recorded 51 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two interceptions.

Kongbo will join Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto as options to help replace Randy Gregory opposite of Bradley Chubb. Reserve outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Aaron Patrick were ruled out with injuries.

Harris is an eighth-year player who has started 61 career games and recorded 10 career interceptions. The Broncos signed him to their practice squad following Justin Simmons' injury in Week 1.

Ozigbo has appeared in 21 career games and recorded 97 scrimmage yards. He'll help add depth to a running back group that lost Javonte Williams for the season.