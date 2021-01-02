Broncos promote Josh Watson to active roster, place KJ Hamler on IR

ENGLEWOOD, COLO. — Ahead of Denver's regular-season finale, the Broncos have promoted linebacker Josh Watson to their active roster, the team announced Saturday.
The Broncos placed wide receiver KJ Hamler on IR in a corresponding roster move.
Watson spent the 2020 season on the practice squad but has appeared in eight games, largely as a special teams standout. The NFL's new elevation rules allowed the team to elevate him to the game-day roster twice following standard procedures and six times as a COVID-19 Replacement.
Watson's eight elevations (standard and COVID-19 Replacement) were the most of any player in the NFL.
The second-year player will now finish the season on the active roster and can play in his ninth game on Sunday against the Raiders.
Hamler, the team's 2020 second-round pick, was ruled out of the game on Friday with a concussion. During his rookie season, he caught 30 passes for 381 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winner against the Chargers.