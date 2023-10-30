Broncos promote ILB Ben Niemann to active roster

The Broncos had an available spot on their active roster, which means no corresponding move is required.

Niemann has appeared in just one game for the Broncos this season, but he is a six-year veteran who has appeared in 80 games and started 21 games in his career. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City before starting nine games for the Cardinals in 2022. While in Arizona, Niemann played for now-Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph.