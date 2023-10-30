Broncos promote ILB Ben Niemann to active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a veteran linebacker to their active roster.
Denver promoted inside linebacker Ben Niemann from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, the team announced Monday.
The Broncos had an available spot on their active roster, which means no corresponding move is required.
Niemann has appeared in just one game for the Broncos this season, but he is a six-year veteran who has appeared in 80 games and started 21 games in his career. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Kansas City before starting nine games for the Cardinals in 2022. While in Arizona, Niemann played for now-Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph.
Niemann has recorded 237 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, two sacks, one forced fumble and six fumble recoveries in his career.