Broncos promote Darren Mougey to Director of Player Personnel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After making three external hires earlier this week, George Paton has promoted a current front office staffer to a new role.

Darren Mougey has been named Director of Player Personnel, Paton announced Friday.

In his new role, Mougey will oversee the day-to-day operations of the pro and college scouting departments. He is expected to work directly with Paton on all player personnel decisions.

"Darren is an outstanding evaluator who has an excellent reputation around the league as an up-and-coming personnel executive," Paton said. "Getting to work with Darren over the last five months, he is a strong communicator and has great leadership qualities. We're fortunate to have Darren leading our pro and college scouting while also being a sounding board on all roster decisions."

Mougey has spent nine seasons in Denver and was the Broncos' Assistant Director of College Scouting in 2020. He's spent the last five years scouting the western region of the country for the team, as he was a Western Regional Scout from 2017-19 and a Western Area Scout in 2016.

Mougey first joined the Broncos in 2012 as a personnel intern before serving as a Personnel/Scouting Assistant (2013), College/Pro Personnel Scout (2014) and a Southwest Area Scout (2015).

A former four-year letter winner at San Diego State, Mougey participated in training camp with the Atlanta Falcons in 2009 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2010.