Broncos place S Delarrin Turner-Yell on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have placed safety Delarrin Turner-Yell on injured reserve, the team announced Thursday.
Turner-Yell suffered an ACL injury in the Broncos' Week 17 win over the Chargers.
The second-year player appeared in the Broncos' first 16 games this season and started a pair of contests. He recorded 34 tackles, one quarterback hit and one pass defensed. In addition to playing 20 percent of the Broncos' defensive snaps, he also played 71 percent of Denver's special teams snaps.
The Broncos' roster sits at 52 players.