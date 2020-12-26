Broncos place Phillip Lindsay on IR, promote LeVante Bellamy to active roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have placed running back Phillip Lindsay on injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

The third-year player, who had already been ruled out for Week 16 with injuries to his hip and knee, will not play for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Denver promoted running back LeVante Bellamy to the active roster in a corresponding roster move.

As he battled injuries in 2020, Lindsay appeared in 11 games and carried the ball 118 times for 502 yards and a touchdown. He also caught seven passes for 28 yards. Lindsay's yardage, carry and touchdown totals were the lowest of his career, as he split reps with Melvin Gordon III.

Lindsay's best game of the season came in Week 6 against the Patriots, as he carried the ball 23 times for 101 yards in the Broncos' win over New England.

"Dear Broncos country it's been a rough year for all of us and our families," Lindsay tweeted Saturday. "I want to thank you guys for all your continued support and loyalty. You guys are truly the best fans in the NFL! I look forward to a healthy 2021 season!"

Lindsay is slated to become a restricted free agent following the 2020 season.