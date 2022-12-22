Broncos place OL Tom Compton on injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added another player to injured reserve, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced Thursday.
Veteran offensive lineman Tom Compton, whom the team signed in free agency, will miss the remainder of the regular season with a back injury.
Compton appeared in his first game action for the Broncos on Sunday against the Cardinals and played 30 offensive snaps after right guard Quinn Meinerz exited the game with an eye injury.
Compton would not finish the game after suffering his injury, and rookie Luke Wattenberg played in his absence.
The 10th-year lineman battled back problems for much of 2022, as he spent the offseason and the first 10 weeks of the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list following a back procedure.