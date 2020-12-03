Broncos place DL Darius Kilgo on Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have place defensive lineman Darius Kilgo on the Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.
The Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list is intended for practice squad players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected individual. The Broncos are not permitted to reveal which category applies to Kilgo.
Kilgo is the only player on the Broncos' Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list, but quarterback Jeff Driskel and wide receiver Diontae Spencer are on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Kilgo will not count against the Broncos' 16-person practice squad limit while on the Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list.