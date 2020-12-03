Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos place DL Darius Kilgo on Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list

Dec 03, 2020 at 04:10 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

201203_Kilgo

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have place defensive lineman Darius Kilgo on the Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday.

The Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list is intended for practice squad players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with an infected individual. The Broncos are not permitted to reveal which category applies to Kilgo.

Kilgo is the only player on the Broncos' Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list, but quarterback Jeff Driskel and wide receiver Diontae Spencer are on the team's Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Kilgo will not count against the Broncos' 16-person practice squad limit while on the Practice Squad Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign nine players to future contracts

Four of the players appeared in regular-season action during the 2022 season.

news

Broncos elevate LB Ray Wilborn, OLB Wyatt Ray to active roster for Week 18 game vs. Chargers

The practice squad players will bolster Denver's depth on game day.

news

Broncos promote CB Ja'Quan McMillian and OL Will Sherman to active roster, place G Dalton Risner and RB Marlon Mack on injured reserve

Risner and Mack both suffered injuries during the Broncos' Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.

news

Broncos promote CB Lamar Jackson, OLB Jonathan Kongbo to active roster, place OLB Randy Gregory on injured reserve

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place TE Greg Dulcich on injured reserve

The 2022 third-round draft pick ends his rookie season with 33 receptions for 411 yards and two touchdowns.

news

Broncos sign RB Tyler Badie

news

Broncos waive CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver also made several practice squad moves.

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Broncos place OL Tom Compton on injured reserve

Compton appeared in his first game action for the Broncos in Week 15.

news

Broncos designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve

Edmonds has been on injured reserve since suffering an ankle injury in Week 11.

news

Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in early December.

news

Broncos promote T Christian DiLauro to active roster, place LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve

DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.

Advertising