Broncos outline options for season ticket holders regarding the 2020 season

DENVER — In a memo sent to Broncos season ticket holders, the team notified fans Wednesday that Empower Field at Mile High will not be able to be at full capacity in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic and provided them with options for the upcoming season.

The options include a credit to 2021 season tickets or a full refund, with season ticket members having first priority to single-game tickets that may become available if a limited number of fans are permitted by local and health officials. The decision whether to attend games or opt for a rollover or refund can be deferred until Aug. 14.

"Based on local and league health policies, we unfortunately will be unable to host all Season Ticket Members at Broncos games this year," the memo says. "Reduced seating capacity will be required at Empower Field at Mile High as well as the other NFL stadiums due to COVID-19. …

"We understand that COVID-19 has affected everyone differently. Many of you may be facing personal hardships or have health concerns about attending games this year. Our organization will be as flexible as possible and has several options available for Season Ticket Members."

The first option is for season ticket holders who would like to attend games this season.

"If you plan to attend games and a limited number of fans are permitted by local officials at Empower Field at Mile High, no action is needed at this time," the memo states. "Season Ticket Members will have first priority for single-game tickets and parking passes that may become available, and our ticket office will be in communication with you regarding game and seat availability after local capacity guidelines are finalized. You will be able to use funds already paid for 2020 season tickets toward single-game purchases. For any games you are unable to attend based on local guidelines, you will have the option of receiving a credit for next season or a refund when ticket availability is determined."

Those who would not like to attend any games this season may receive a credit for the 2021 season or a full refund. If a season-ticket holder opts for a credit, their 2020 renewal payments for tickets and parking passes will automatically roll over to the 2021 season.

The memo makes clear that people who choose to be refunded will not be penalized: "There will be no penalty to your standing or priority number as a valued Season Ticket Member if you elect to receive a refund, and you will be eligible to purchase your tickets again in 2021."

Beyond those choices, the ticketing department makes clear that one priority in laying out these options is to allow fans to make the best choice for their personal health at no cost.

"Regardless of which option is best for you and your family, all Season Ticket Members will have the opportunity to renew their exact seats for the 2021 season," the memo says. "In addition, all Season Ticket Member benefits will remain active for the 2020 season, including NFL RedZone, NFL GamePass, NFL Shop and more.

"Please note that even if you request a full refund for your season tickets, you will still have the opportunity to purchase single-game tickets depending on game availability and capacity requirements."

In the memo, the ticketing department also emphasized that the organization has worked with local government officials and the NFL to follow "the latest guidelines and recommendations from public health experts" as they all prepare for the 2020 season.

"As we prepare for the season, our top priority as an organization remains the safety of fans, players, coaches and staff at Empower Field at Mile High," the memo says. "Our decisions will continue to be guided by public health experts, local regulations and league policies. Any changes will be communicated with you as soon as possible."

The memo also outlines several protocols that will be in place this season at Empower Field at Mile High.

"Among many enhanced safety precautions at Empower Field at Mile High to reduce the risk of COVID-19, there will be mandatory social distancing and face covering requirements for all fans," it reads. "We have also taken other proactive measures to increase the cleanliness of our stadium, adding cashless concession options, touchless bathroom fixtures, sanitation stations and the latest air purification technology."

In the meantime until the season begins, the organization urges fans to work together to fight COVID-19.

"Along with everyone at the Denver Broncos," the memo says, "we encourage you to continue doing your part in fighting COVID-19 by following all health recommendations such as wearing a mask in public and maintaining social distancing.