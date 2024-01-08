Broncos' opponents finalized for 2024 season

As the Broncos' 2023 schedule comes to a close, their 2024 slate is starting to come into focus.

Denver's opponents for the 2024 season are set, as the Broncos finished third in the AFC West following Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

The Broncos and other AFC teams will play eight home games and nine road games in 2024.

As the third-place AFC West finisher, the Broncos will host the Indianapolis Colts, who finished in third place in the AFC South. Denver will visit the Seahawks and Jets, who finished in third place in the NFC West and AFC East, respectively.

The Broncos will also face each team in the AFC North and NFC South.

Denver will host the Steelers, Browns, Panthers and Falcons and travel to play the Ravens, Bengals, Saints and Buccaneers.

The Broncos will also play their traditional home-and-home against their AFC West opponents.

Five of the Broncos' opponents on their 2024 schedule made the 2023 postseason.