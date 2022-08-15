Broncos Notebook: OLB Randy Gregory is back, and he may be better than before

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Randy Gregory is back.

And he may be better than before.

Following offseason surgery on his shoulder, Gregory said he "definitely" can tell the difference after multiple seasons of playing through pain.

"It was something I've been dealing with for two, maybe three years now," Gregory said Monday after being cleared to return to practice. "[I] got to the point where it was kind of hindering my play. Definitely think it was something important to do [for the] long term for the team. Got that taken care of. I'm glad that it's in the past. I'm still working through some kinks but should be good to go."

Gregory said he can now do a number of things on the football field that he could not do ahead of the surgery. Before the procedure, Gregory said he was limited to below the level of even a group of sports writers.

"There's a lot of things I couldn't do that normally you guys should be able to do," Gregory said. "Going out there and playing on it like that has been kind of tough, but I'm a fighter. I tried to fight through it, but it got to a point where we really had to take care of that.

"The mobility aspect of it — just the range of motion — has probably been the biggest thing. Striking, I've been able to do that. Ripping, things like that. Just getting on the field and being able to work those moves out is kind of something that's up in the air. [I] feel very confident about it, but it's just something I haven't done in a few months."

Gregory said he plans to play Week 1, but he noted that he'll need to get used to engaging with offensive linemen again before he feels ready.

"We're not tussling with a 200-pound training staff guy," Gregory said. "We're going against the best in the world. Just getting my feet wet in that sense and being able to tussle with those guys. That's something that, like I said, I feel confident in. It's just something I haven't done in a few months, and I think today will be a big step in that direction."

When he's back on the field, Gregory should be a problem for opposing offenses. As Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett and the offensive staff prepared for the preseason opener, they were struck by Gregory's play for the Cowboys.

"We put a game on just because we wanted to watch and make sure we knew what they were going to be presenting us," Hackett said. "The whole time, it was funny, we were all looking at each other going, 'Oh, I'm really happy that guy's on our team.' He's a dynamic guy. He's got unbelievable motor. He is non-stop all throughout the play. He's physical, he's fast, he's a smart player. I think all of those things that he brings are so great for our football team, and watching him rush the edge is going to be something I'm excited to see."

Gregory tied a career high with six sacks and three forced fumbles last year, and he added 17 quarterback hits.