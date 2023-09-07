Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton, QB Russell Wilson eager to open regular-season action, earn Week 1 win

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As the Broncos near their season opener, fans are undeniably eager to see their team in regular-season action.

So, too, is Head Coach Sean Payton.

"It's not uncommon when the season starts [that] you're anxious to see what you have," Payton said Wednesday. "You haven't played a full game with your starters. You've been in the preseason. There's a handful of guys that are new here — coaches and players."

Payton will get his first full look at his team in Week 1, but the journey toward improvement will continue over the course of the season — particularly in the first several weeks.

"I would always say, the first quarter pole of the season, you're in a sprint to improve and make corrections," Payton said.

That race to get better also involves anticipating mistakes and preparing for what could lie ahead.

"We're trying throughout this week to hit on everything that can come up with the younger players, [like] ball security," Payton said. "It's different than colleges they played at, how the ball is attacked. Defensively here, [it] is much more aggressive. And so [you're] trying to head off some of these things that over time you've seen from experience so that it's not a traumatic event that's forcing us to. Now, it's a game with mistakes, it's not without mistakes. But it's important for us to have a clean plan where guys are playing fast. Those are the things that I draw on as you get ready to start a season with a new team."

And while Payton may not know exactly what to expect from his team in Week 1, he's hopeful for a strong performance.

"Obviously, you want to play well," Payton said. "It's a home game. It's a division game. It's our first game."

Quarterback Russell Wilson echoed his coach's sentiment about the importance of earning a Week 1 win.

"You always want to start fast," Wilson said. "Obviously playing in front of our fans here — Broncos Country — what an opportunity we have to obviously set the tone [and] go up against the Raiders. [There's] a lot of history here between these two teams. We've got to create a new history by playing one game and just winning that game and trying to do everything we can with that.