Broncos name Joseph Sesin as Chief Financial Officer

DENVER — The Denver Broncos named Joseph Sesin as Chief Financial Officer, President Damani Leech announced Tuesday.

Sesin joins the Denver Broncos with 17 years of experience in finance, capital markets and executive leadership, having structured and executed more than $13 billion in financings across professional sports, entertainment and infrastructure. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of Finance & Accounting for Angel City Football Club of the National Women's Soccer League.

As a member of Angel City's executive leadership team, Sesin oversaw financial planning, accounting and capital strategy while partnering with ownership and senior leadership on key business initiatives. During his tenure with the club, he played a central role in the franchise's record-setting ownership transaction in 2024 while leading financial planning and negotiations related to the team's training facility, stadium and corporate headquarters.

Prior to working with Angel City, Sesin served as Senior Vice President of Accounting & Finance for SoFi Stadium, YouTube Theater and Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. He helped lead the financial development of the sports and entertainment district, overseeing capital financing initiatives, long-term financial planning and the establishment of the organization's finance and accounting operations.

Sesin began his career at J.P. Morgan, where he spent nearly a decade in investment banking, advising public and private sector clients on financing strategy, capital structure and infrastructure investment.