PITTSBURGH — As Renegade blared from the speakers and the Terrible Towels swirled at Acrisure Stadium on Friday evening, the Broncos had a chance to rip momentum back.

Late in the third quarter, with the host Steelers leading by 19 points and grinding the clock away, defensive end Zach Allen ripped the ball away from Pittsburgh running back Rico Dowdle. Cornerback Riley Moss recovered the loose football, and the Broncos had a pulse.

On the next play — after the Steelers' signature late-game anthem riled up a soaked yet undeterred crowd — quarterback Bo Nix hit wide receiver Pat Bryant for 17 yards. Nix immediately followed with a 9-yard pass to running back Jonah Coleman, and the Broncos' faint chance of a comeback win seemed to shine.

But on wet, dreary afternoon in the Steel City, those hopes were extinguished as part of Denver's 27-5 loss to Pittsburgh. An ensuing penalty set up a third-and-long that led to a lengthy field-goal attempt that fell short, and the Broncos had another opportunity to grab back the momentum go unrealized.

"Playing against a really good team at their place, once you get down like that [and] put yourself in a bad spot, they're definitely not going to … get rid of it easy, [the] momentum," Nix said after the loss. "We had some good, promising drives that didn't end in points. That's just, at the end of the day, what could've maybe made it into a two-score game and all of a sudden, we have a little bit of momentum getting in the end zone. We never really did it. And against a good team, it's tough to get momentum back."

The Broncos, who entered Friday's game with a six-game winning streak and three-game road winning streak, saw Pittsburgh grab the momentum early. On Denver's second possession, Nix was sacked and lost the football while trying to set up a screen play. T.J. Watt recovered in the end zone for a Pittsburgh touchdown, and it created an early surge in the Steelers' favor.

After the Broncos could not convert a third-and-short opportunity on the ensuing drive, Pittsburgh recorded its only offensive touchdown drive of the afternoon, keyed by a 58-yard catch-and-run by Pittsburgh's Germie Bernard. On a third-and-5, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph connected with DK Metcalf in the left corner of the end zone to put Pittsburgh ahead 14-0 before the initial frame ended.

"We knew it was going to be a tough challenge coming in here," Head Coach Sean Payton said. "They'd played well at home. I think early on, we gave them opportunities of momentum — and that falls on me."

Payton said he was kicking himself for the long-developing screen call that set up the initial defensive score, and he acknowledged the difficulty that Denver faced after falling into a 14-point deficit.

"[Nix] had a tough job description once that game got to two scores, even," Payton said. "I've got to be better, and we will."

All double-digit point totals are not created equal, Payton explained, but the Steelers creating a double-digit lead was significant on a night when the weather was far from ideal and points were at a premium.

"Momentum's a real thing, especially in this league and in the game of football," Nix said. "Once they got 14-0 momentum, it was tough. That's not what you want to do on the road against a good team. A good team's not going to let you back in it."

Denver's defense closed the gap via a safety, and the Broncos' offense added a field goal on a second-quarter drive. And even trailing 17-5 late in the second quarter, the Broncos seemed to have a path back. An end-of-half scoring drive coupled with a strong possession out of the halftime locker room would get Denver right back in the game and swing the momentum back in the Broncos' favor.

Nix's first pass on the Broncos' two-minute drive, though, was intercepted by Jalen Ramsey and returned 36 yards for a touchdown. Nix — who said he saw Ramsey but didn't throw the ball high enough to get it over him — and the Broncos were suddenly down 24-5, and Pittsburgh's momentum was nearly palpable. The pick six was the first of Nix's career and the first defensive touchdown against Denver since 2023.

"It's frustrating, for sure," Nix said. "I let the team down today, and that's the last thing I want to do as a quarterback and as a leader of the team. They picked me up, and they were great teammates when it happened. … But we can learn from those negative plays and not replicate them in the future."

Nix and the Broncos didn't give up the fight — they would go on to move the ball into Pittsburgh territory on three occasions in the second half on Friday — but they could not add to their point total. The Broncos did not score a touchdown for the first time since Week 2 of 2024, which also came in a matchup against the Steelers.

"It was definitely tough," Coleman said. "It's a tough place to play and the crowd's rowdy. … You can tell it fueled the defense to play even harder. I just felt like we didn't do our job good enough. They played better than us today, and that's the main thing."

After rushing for their second highest total of the season in Week 11, Denver rushed for just 73 yards while averaging 2.8 yards per carry — and Coleman was held to 26 yards on 1.7 yards per attempt. The Broncos were limited to 58 total yards in the first half and did not reach the red zone until the fourth quarter.

And while Denver's defense allowed just three second-half points, several defenders lamented their inability to create a game-changing score of their own.

Payton took ownership of allowing the Broncos to become one-dimensional in the game, and he expressed his support that Nix would respond after a three-turnover performance.

"He'll bounce back, and it's our job to give him those opportunities to bounce back," Payton said.

Payton also emphasized the importance of not allowing the Steelers to beat Denver twice, as the AFC West-leading Broncos will turn their attention to a home matchup against the Dolphins when they return to Denver.

"There's certain things that we've got to be better at, or it's going to bite us in bigger games," Payton said.

Captains Talanoa Hufanga and Alex Singleton were among the Broncos who expressed belief in the team's ability to both learn and to respond.