Denver Broncos | News

Broncos name Jerry Rosburg as Interim Head Coach

Dec 26, 2022 at 02:40 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

221226_Rosburg

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Following the Broncos' decision to part ways with Nathaniel Hackett, Denver has named Senior Assistant Jerry Rosburg as Interim Head Coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Rosburg joined the Broncos following Week 2, and he assisted with Denver's game-management operation.

A longtime NFL special teams coordinator, Rosburg spent 11 years in the role for the Ravens and also served as associate head coach for the Ravens. During his time in Baltimore, Rosburg helped guide the Ravens to top-five finishes in the league's special teams rankings in each of his final seven seasons. As a member of Baltimore's staff during the 2012 season, Rosburg was part of the Super Bowl XLVII championship team.

Prior to joining Baltimore in 2008, Rosburg also worked for the Browns (2001-06) and Falcons (2007) as their special teams coordinator.

Rosburg has more than 40 years of coaching experience and has spent nearly two decades at the NFL level.

A former All-American linebacker at North Dakota State, Rosburg also has collegiate coaching experience at Northern Michigan, Western Michigan, Cincinnati, Minnesota, Boston College and Notre Dame.

The Broncos have two games remaining on their 2022 schedule, beginning with a Week 17 matchup in Kansas City.

Related Content

news

Broncos part ways with Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett

news

Mile High Morning: Jerry Jeudy's 117-yard performance a bright spot for Broncos in loss to Rams

"I've just been putting in the work and grinding," Jeudy said. "The coaches and everybody are just helping me and putting me in the right spot to be successful."

news

'That was terrible, and that was not us': Broncos embarrassed by performance in 51-14 loss to Rams

On an afternoon in which frustrations boiled over for Denver, the Broncos fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter following a pair of interceptions and suffered their largest loss in 12 years.

news

#DENvsLAR postgame injury update: TE Greg Dulcich exits game early with hamstring injury

Prior to suffering the injury, Dulcich caught his second touchdown pass of the season.

news

WR Courtland Sutton, OLB Randy Gregory among Broncos active for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Sutton has not played since suffering a hamstring injury in the first half of a Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day: How to watch, listen and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Rams on December 25, 2022.

news

Burning Questions: Can the Broncos' offense put together a complete game vs. the Rams?

The Broncos are set to play on Christmas Day for the fourth time in franchise history, and they'll look to earn just their second two-game winning streak of the 2022 campaign.

news

Broncos activate RB Chase Edmonds from injured reserve to 53-man roster

Denver also elevated a pair of players from the practice squad.

news

Leading the way: How Justin Simmons found his voice as a leader

To become the leader he is today, Justin Simmons applied the lessons he learned from legendary defenders from Denver's Super Bowl 50 team.

news

Broncos vs. Rams game predictions: Who the experts think will win in Week 16

Here are the final score and spread predictions from NFL analysts around the country for the Broncos' Week 16 game vs. the Rams.

news

Injury Report: Randy Gregory, Courtland Sutton among Broncos questionable for Week 16 matchup with Rams

Gregory did not practice this week after making his return to the field in Week 15 against the Cardinals.

Advertising