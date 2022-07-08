Denver Broncos | News

Broncos fund 100 USA Football coaching certifications to support youth players

Jul 08, 2022 at 10:00 AM
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos will fund 100 youth coaching certifications for coaches attending USA Football's in-person certification at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday.

USA Football's Master Trainers will conduct the certification process, which benefits children and youth football programs in Colorado and surrounding areas.

"We're honored to work alongside USA Football and their Master Trainers to host this very important, in-person training and coach certification," said Bobby Mestas, Broncos Director of Youth and High School Football. "USA Football continues to deliver industry-leading coach and player education and we're excited to bring that curriculum to nearly 100 Colorado youth football coaches this Saturday."

Youth football leagues can enroll with USA Football free of cost and sign up for the in-person certification training covered by the Broncos, by clicking here. Enrollment with USA Football is open for 2022 and is free to all youth football organizations. USA Football's Youth Coach Certification delivers customized pathways for coaches based on their certification history and game-type, spanning flag through tackle.

"The Broncos' strong and generous commitment to the youth football community is exceptional," said USA Football CEO & Executive Director Scott Hallenbeck. "The men and women coming to Empower Field at Mile High on July 9 will gain a best-in-class youth coach training, yet the biggest winners are the kids under their care this season. Along with playing under coaches prepared to teach, they'll enjoy the fitness, friendship, and community that come with playing football."

The in-person training will cover proper tackling and blocking techniques, along with instruction on concussion awareness, injury prevention, hydration and procedures for cardiac events. This year's certification will also include segments that focus on protecting the well-being of all youth participants both on and off the field.

ABOUT USA FOOTBALL

USA Football designs and delivers premier educational, developmental, and competitive programs to advance and grow the sport. As the sport's national governing body, member of the U.S. Olympic Committee and organizer of the U.S. National Team for international competition, USA Football partners with leaders in medicine, child advocacy and athletics to support positive football experiences for youth, high school and other amateur players. For more information about USA Football, visit https://www.usafootball.com/.

