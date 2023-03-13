Denver Broncos | News

Broncos free-agency history in focus: Peyton Manning chooses Denver and helps bring another Lombardi Trophy to the Broncos

Mar 13, 2023 at 04:30 PM
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

With the start of the league year just days away, we're taking a deep dive into the stories behind some of the best free-agent signings in franchise history since the start of modern free agency in 1993. For the Broncos, free agency has been a key part of building Super Bowl teams, from the first in 1997 to the most recent in 2015.

Without question, the most significant free-agent signing in team history is Peyton Manning, and the legacy he left in Denver is still felt today.

How it happened

After the four-time MVP quarterback led the Colts to two Super Bowl appearances, a 141-67 record and eight division titles, a neck injury sidelined Manning for the entire 2011 season and the Colts decided to part ways with their future Hall of Fame quarterback. The move would uproot Manning's life and bring about perhaps the most-fervent free-agent chase in NFL history.

The frenzy began immediately, as Manning recalled in The Athletic’s oral history of the series of events. Even upon landing in Miami to spend time with his family, a helicopter awaited him.

Denver's head coach at the time, John Fox, was one of the first people to reach out to Manning, and the Broncos got the first meeting with the star quarterback on the mend. Their pitch centered on the talent at wide receiver with Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker and at tackle with Ryan Clady. When it was done, John Elway asked Manning if he wanted to get a beer somewhere and employed subterfuge to stymie the local news outlets awaiting their next move outside UCHealth Training Center's gates.

"[A]bout 10 cars left the Broncos' facility, and it was like the president where you have these decoy cars," Manning told The Athletic. "You got (Broncos director of special services) Fred Fleming driving this way and Mike McCoy driving this way. And so me and John and (director of player personnel) Matt Russell were in one car, and somehow, we got away. … I do remember a couple of media telling me that they showed up at another bar, and Fred Fleming was right there at the bar having a beer, and he said, 'Y'all picked the wrong car.'"

The future Hall of Fame safety John Lynch — who signed with the Broncos when he entered free agency at a similar point of his career — joined the group, and after the get-together concluded, he felt good about Denver's chances.

"I left it thinking, 'Well, there's a good likelihood this is gonna happen,'" Lynch recalled to The Athletic.

Over the days that followed, Manning met with the Cardinals, the 49ers and the Titans, while about seven other teams had their bids declined, according to a 2012 report.

Meanwhile, his rehab from the neck surgery continued at Duke University, and the Broncos made the trip out to Durham, North Carolina to watch him work out.

"The one thing I knew about Peyton even before getting involved was that no one was going to outwork him," Fox said. "I knew it was not going to be the best he looked at that workout. He had to look decent, and he did."

As Manning turned over the decision in his mind, he was reminded of when he had to pick his college as a high schooler. Each choice had its positives, which made for a difficult decision. But Denver's roster — along with its coaching staff, front office and various other helpful factors — put it at the top of the group.

"Something about Denver just kept staying on my mind," Manning said. "I knew John Elway. I felt like he wanted to win now."

A little over a week after their first meeting with Manning, the Broncos had their quarterback. Dreams of Lombardi Trophies danced in their heads, but as Elway said at the introductory press conference, "This guarantees us nothing. It guarantees us a chance to work hard."

The outcome and impact

Manning's arrival in Denver immediately reshaped the Broncos' present and future.

The team, which was just months removed from its shocking overtime upset over the Steelers in the wild-card round of the playoffs, went from 50-1 odds to win the Super Bowl to 10-1 after Manning chose Denver.

And, in a way, his decision also affected the Broncos' past.

Ring of Famer Frank Tripucka happily allowed his No. 18 jersey to be unretired to allow Manning to continue wear the number that he famously wore in Indianapolis. That jersey would quickly become the league’s best-seller.

In the four seasons that followed, the Broncos enjoyed their most successful run since Elway's heyday. From 2012-15, Denver went 50-14 and won no fewer than 12 games in a season.

On the field, Manning was nothing short of remarkable. In his first season in Denver, Manning made quick progress in his return from injury and looked like his usual self with 4,659 passing yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 68.6 percent of his passes. Two seasons later, Manning was historically good, throwing for an NFL-record 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns, earning the fifth MVP award of his career.

Manning also made a huge impact for Denver during the offseason. His presence was a major attraction for free agents like DeMarcus Ware, Emmanuel Sanders, Aqib Talib, T.J. Ward and Wes Welker, each of whom would be instrumental to the Broncos' success. His leadership also contributed to the development of receivers like Sanders and Thomas into star wideouts for years to come.

As a result, the Broncos returned to the heights they had last reached with Elway under center. They won AFC Championships over the Patriots in 2013 and 2015 and toppled the 15-1 Panthers to win Super Bowl 50.

With that win, Manning went out on top; a month later, he announced his retirement from the NFL. In the same place where four years earlier he had been introduced as a Bronco, he looked back on that moment with pride.

"When I visited Denver four years ago," Manning said at his retirement press conference, "if John Elway had sat me down and said, 'Peyton, here's what we're going to do. We're going to win over 50 games, win four straight division championships, lose only three division games in four years and none will be on the road, we'll beat the Patriots in two championship games and you're going to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year, another MVP, your offense will set single-season passing records, you'll break a couple more all-time records, and we'll go to a couple of Super Bowls.' I think I would have taken that deal."

Every touchdown Peyton Manning threw as a Bronco

Look back at every touchdown Peyton Manning threw in a Broncos uniform as he became the NFL's all-time leader in passing touchdowns.

Sept. 9, 2012: W 31-19 vs. Pittsburgh
1 / 151
1. 71 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Sept. 9, 2012: W 31-19 vs. Pittsburgh

Sept. 9, 2012: W 31-19 vs. Pittsburgh
2 / 151
2. 1 yard to Jacob Tamme

Sept. 9, 2012: W 31-19 vs. Pittsburgh

Sept. 17, 2012: L 27-21 vs. Atlanta
3 / 151
3. 17 yards to Demaryius Thomas

Sept. 17, 2012: L 27-21 vs. Atlanta

Sept. 23, 2012: L 31-25 vs. Houston
4 / 151
4. 38 yards to Brandon Stokley

Sept. 23, 2012: L 31-25 vs. Houston

Sept. 23, 2012: L 31-25 vs. Houston
5 / 151
5. 6 yards to TE Joel Dreessen

Sept. 23, 2012: L 31-25 vs. Houston

Sept. 30, 2012: W 37-6 vs. Oakland
6 / 151
6. 22 yards to TE Joel Dreessen

Sept. 30, 2012: W 37-6 vs. Oakland

Sept. 30, 2012: W 37-6 vs. Oakland
7 / 151
7. 17 yards to WR Eric Decker

Sept. 30, 2012: W 37-6 vs. Oakland

Sept. 30, 2012: W 37-6 vs. Oakland
8 / 151
8. 14 yards to RB Lance Ball

Sept. 30, 2012: W 37-6 vs. Oakland

Oct. 7, 2012: L 31-21 vs. New England
9 / 151
9. 1 yard to TE Joel Dreessen

Oct. 7, 2012: L 31-21 vs. New England

Oct. 7, 2012: L 31-21 vs. New England
10 / 151
10. 2 yards to WR Eric Decker

Oct. 7, 2012: L 31-21 vs. New England

Oct. 7, 2012: L 31-21 vs. New England
11 / 151
11. 5 yards to WR Brandon Stokley

Oct. 7, 2012: L 31-21 vs. New England

Oct. 15, 2012: W 35-24 vs. San Diego
12 / 151
12. 29 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Oct. 15, 2012: W 35-24 vs. San Diego

Oct. 15, 2012: W 35-24 vs. San Diego
13 / 151
13. 7 yards to WR Eric Decker

Oct. 15, 2012: W 35-24 vs. San Diego

Oct. 15, 2012: W 35-24 vs. San Diego
14 / 151
14. 21 yards to WR Brandon Stokley

Oct. 15, 2012: W 35-24 vs. San Diego

Oct. 28, 2012: W 34-14 vs. New Orleans
15 / 151
15. 13 yards to WR Eric Decker

Oct. 28, 2012: W 34-14 vs. New Orleans

Oct. 28, 2012: W 34-14 vs. New Orleans
16 / 151
16. 1 yard to WR Demaryius Thomas

Oct. 28, 2012: W 34-14 vs. New Orleans

Oct. 28, 2012: W 34-14 vs. New Orleans
17 / 151
17. 2 yards to Eric Decker

Oct. 28, 2012: W 34-14 vs. New Orleans

Nov. 4, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Cincinnati
18 / 151
18. 13 yards to WR Eric Decker

Nov. 4, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 4, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Cincinnati
19 / 151
19. 1 yard to TE Joel Dreessen

Nov. 4, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 4, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Cincinnati
20 / 151
20. 4 yards to WR Eric Decker

Nov. 4, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Cincinnati

Nov. 11, 2012: W 36-14 vs. Carolina
21 / 151
21. 10 yards to WR Brandon Stokley

Nov. 11, 2012: W 36-14 vs. Carolina

Nov. 18, 2012: W 30-23 vs. San Diego
22 / 151
22. 13 yards to Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 18, 2012: W 30-23 vs. San Diego

Nov. 18, 2012: W 30-23 vs. San Diego
23 / 151
23. 31 yards to WR Brandon Stokley

Nov. 18, 2012: W 30-23 vs. San Diego

Nov. 18, 2012: W 30-23 vs. San Diego
24 / 151
24. 20 yards to WR Eric Decker

Nov. 18, 2012: W 30-23 vs. San Diego

Nov. 25, 2012: W 17-9 vs. Kansas City
25 / 151
25. 7 yards to TE Jacob Tamme

Nov. 25, 2012: W 17-9 vs. Kansas City

Nov. 25, 2012: W 17-9 vs. Kansas City
26 / 151
26. 30 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 25, 2012: W 17-9 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 2, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Tampa Bay
27 / 151
27. 1 yard to DL Mitch Unrein

Dec. 2, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Tampa Bay

Dec. 2, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Tampa Bay
28 / 151
28. 8 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 2, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Tampa Bay

Dec. 2, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Tampa Bay
29 / 151
29. 10 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 2, 2012: W 31-23 vs. Tampa Bay

Dec. 6, 2012: W 26-13 vs. Oakland
30 / 151
30. 6 yards to TE Joel Dreessen

Dec. 6, 2012: W 26-13 vs. Oakland

Dec. 16, 2012: W 34-17 vs. Baltimore
31 / 151
31. 51 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 16, 2012: W 34-17 vs. Baltimore

Dec. 23, 2012: W 34-12 vs. Cleveland
32 / 151
32. 22 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 23, 2012: W 34-12 vs. Cleveland

Dec. 23, 2012: W 34-12 vs. Cleveland
33 / 151
33. 10 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 23, 2012: W 34-12 vs. Cleveland

Dec. 23, 2012: W 34-12 vs. Cleveland
34 / 151
34. 8 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 23, 2012: W 34-12 vs. Cleveland

Dec. 30, 2012: W 38-3 vs. Kansas City
35 / 151
35. 11 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 30, 2012: W 38-3 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 30, 2012: W 38-3 vs. Kansas City
36 / 151
36. 16 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 30, 2012: W 38-3 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 30, 2012: W 38-3 vs. Kansas City
37 / 151
37. 13 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 30, 2012: W 38-3 vs. Kansas City

Jan. 12, 2013: L 38-35 vs. Baltimore
38 / 151
38. 15 yards to WR Brandon Stokley

Jan. 12, 2013: L 38-35 vs. Baltimore

Jan. 12, 2013: L 38-35 vs. Baltimore
39 / 151
39. 14 yards to RB Knowshon Moreno

Jan. 12, 2013: L 38-35 vs. Baltimore

Jan. 12, 2013: L 38-35 vs. Baltimore
40 / 151
40. 17 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Jan. 12, 2013: L 38-35 vs. Baltimore

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore
41 / 151
41. 24 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore
42 / 151
42. 23 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore
43 / 151
43. 28 yards to WR Andre Caldwell

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore
44 / 151
44. 5 yards to WR Wes Welker

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore
45 / 151
45. 2 yards to WR Wes Welker

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore
46 / 151
46. 27 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore
47 / 151
47. 78 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Sept. 5, 2013: W 49-27 vs. Baltimore

Sept. 15, 2013: W 41-23 vs. New York Giants
48 / 151
48. 2 yards to WR Wes Welker

Sept. 15, 2013: W 41-23 vs. New York Giants

Sept. 15, 2013: W 41-23 vs. New York Giants
49 / 151
49. 11 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 15, 2013: W 41-23 vs. New York Giants

Sept. 23, 2013: W 37-21 vs. Oakland
50 / 151
50. 2 yards to WR Eric Decker

Sept. 23, 2013: W 37-21 vs. Oakland

Sept. 23, 2013: W 37-21 vs. Oakland
51 / 151
51. 12 yards to WR Wes Welker

Sept. 23, 2013: W 37-21 vs. Oakland

Sept. 23, 2013: W 37-21 vs. Oakland
52 / 151
52. 13 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 23, 2013: W 37-21 vs. Oakland

Sept. 29, 2013: W 52-20 vs. Philadelphia
53 / 151
53. 6 yards to WR Wes Welker

Sept. 29, 2013: W 52-20 vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 29, 2013: W 52-20 vs. Philadelphia
54 / 151
54. 1 yard to WR Demaryius Thomas

Sept. 29, 2013: W 52-20 vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 29, 2013: W 52-20 vs. Philadelphia
55 / 151
55. 15 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Sept. 29, 2013: W 52-20 vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 29, 2013: W 52-20 vs. Philadelphia
56 / 151
56. 4 yards to WR Wes Welker

Sept. 29, 2013: W 52-20 vs. Philadelphia

Oct. 6, 2013: W 51-48 vs. Dallas
57 / 151
57. 4 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Oct. 6, 2013: W 51-48 vs. Dallas

Oct. 6, 2013: W 51-48 vs. Dallas
58 / 151
58. 2 yards to WR Eric Decker

Oct. 6, 2013: W 51-48 vs. Dallas

Oct. 6, 2013: W 51-48 vs. Dallas
59 / 151
59. 9 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Oct. 6, 2013: W 51-48 vs. Dallas

Oct. 6, 2013: W 51-48 vs. Dallas
60 / 151
60. 2 yards to WR Wes Welker

Oct. 6, 2013: W 51-48 vs. Dallas

Oct. 13, 2013: W 35-19 vs. Jacksonville
61 / 151
61. 3 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Oct. 13, 2013: W 35-19 vs. Jacksonville

Oct. 13, 2013: W 35-19 vs. Jacksonville
62 / 151
62. 20 yards to WR Wes Welker

Oct. 13, 2013: W 35-19 vs. Jacksonville

Oct. 20, 2013: L 39-33 vs. Indianapolis
63 / 151
63. 17 yards to WR Eric Decker

Oct. 20, 2013: L 39-33 vs. Indianapolis

Oct. 20, 2013: L 39-33 vs. Indianapolis
64 / 151
64. 12 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Oct. 20, 2013: L 39-33 vs. Indianapolis

Oct. 20, 2013: L 39-33 vs. Indianapolis
65 / 151
65. 31 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Oct. 20, 2013: L 39-33 vs. Indianapolis

Oct. 27, 2013: W 45-21 vs. Washington
66 / 151
66. 6 yards to WR Wes Welker

Oct. 27, 2013: W 45-21 vs. Washington

Oct. 27, 2013: W 45-21 vs. Washington
67 / 151
67. 1 yard to TE Joel Dreessen

Oct. 27, 2013: W 45-21 vs. Washington

Oct. 27, 2013: W 45-21 vs. Washington
68 / 151
68. 35 yards to RB Knowshon Moreno

Oct. 27, 2013: W 45-21 vs. Washington

Oct. 27, 2013: W 45-21 vs. Washington
69 / 151
69. 35 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Oct. 27, 2013: W 45-21 vs. Washington

Nov. 10, 2013: W 28-20 vs. San Diego
70 / 151
70. 74 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Nov. 10, 2013: W 28-20 vs. San Diego

Nov. 10, 2013: W 28-20 vs. San Diego
71 / 151
71. 11 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 10, 2013: W 28-20 vs. San Diego

Nov. 10, 2013: W 28-20 vs. San Diego
72 / 151
72. 7 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 10, 2013: W 28-20 vs. San Diego

Nov. 10, 2013: W 28-20 vs. San Diego
73 / 151
73. 34 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 10, 2013: W 28-20 vs. San Diego

Nov. 17, 2013: W 27-17 vs. Kansas City
74 / 151
74. 9 yards to TE Jacob Tamme

Nov. 17, 2013: W 27-17 vs. Kansas City

Nov. 24, 2013: L 34-31 vs. New England
75 / 151
75. 10 yards to TE Jacob Tamme

Nov. 24, 2013: L 34-31 vs. New England

Nov. 24, 2013: L 34-31 vs. New England
76 / 151
76. 11 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 24, 2013: L 34-31 vs. New England

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City
77 / 151
77. 41 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City
78 / 151
78. 3 yards to RB Knowshon Moreno

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City
79 / 151
79. 37 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City
80 / 151
80. 15 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City
81 / 151
81. 1 yard to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 1, 2013: W 35-28 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 8, 2013: W 51-28 vs. Tennessee
82 / 151
82. 1 yard to WR Wes Welker

Dec. 8, 2013: W 51-28 vs. Tennessee

Dec. 8, 2013: W 51-28 vs. Tennessee
83 / 151
83. 8 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Dec. 8, 2013: W 51-28 vs. Tennessee

Dec. 8, 2013: W 51-28 vs. Tennessee
84 / 151
84. 4 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 8, 2013: W 51-28 vs. Tennessee

Dec. 8, 2013: W 51-28 vs. Tennessee
85 / 151
85. 20 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 8, 2013: W 51-28 vs. Tennessee

Dec. 12, 2013: L 27-20 vs. San Diego
86 / 151
86. 15 yards to WR Andre Caldwell

Dec. 12, 2013: L 27-20 vs. San Diego

Dec. 12, 2013: L 27-20 vs. San Diego
87 / 151
87. 5 yards to WR Andre Caldwell

Dec. 12, 2013: L 27-20 vs. San Diego

Dec. 22, 2013: W 37-13 vs. Houston
88 / 151
88. 36 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 22, 2013: W 37-13 vs. Houston

Dec. 22, 2013: W 37-13 vs. Houston
89 / 151
89. 10 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 22, 2013: W 37-13 vs. Houston

Dec. 22, 2013: W 37-13 vs. Houston
90 / 151
90. 20 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 22, 2013: W 37-13 vs. Houston

Dec. 22, 2013: W 37-13 vs. Houston
91 / 151
91. 25 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Dec. 22, 2013: W 37-13 vs. Houston

Dec. 29, 2013: W 34-14 vs. Oakland
92 / 151
92. 3 yards to WR Eric Decker

Dec. 29, 2013: W 34-14 vs. Oakland

Dec. 29, 2013: W 34-14 vs. Oakland
93 / 151
93. 7 yards to RB Knowshon Moreno

Dec. 29, 2013: W 34-14 vs. Oakland

Dec. 29, 2013: W 34-14 vs. Oakland
94 / 151
94. 63 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 29, 2013: W 34-14 vs. Oakland

Dec. 29, 2013: W 34-14 vs. Oakland
95 / 151
95. 5 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 29, 2013: W 34-14 vs. Oakland

Jan. 12, 2014: W 24-17 vs. San Diego
96 / 151
96. 2 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Jan. 12, 2014: W 24-17 vs. San Diego

Jan. 12, 2014: W 24-17 vs. San Diego
97 / 151
97. 3 yards to WR Wes Welker

Jan. 12, 2014: W 24-17 vs. San Diego

Jan. 19, 2014: W 26-16 vs. New England
98 / 151
98. 1 yard to TE Jacob Tamme

Jan. 19, 2014: W 26-16 vs. New England

Jan. 19, 2014: W 26-16 vs. New England
99 / 151
99. 3 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Jan. 19, 2014: W 26-16 vs. New England

Feb. 2, 2014: L 43-8 vs. Seattle
100 / 151
100. 14 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Feb. 2, 2014: L 43-8 vs. Seattle

Sept. 7, 2014: W 31-24 vs. Indianapolis
101 / 151
101. 3 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 7, 2014: W 31-24 vs. Indianapolis

Sept. 7, 2014: W 31-24 vs. Indianapolis
102 / 151
102. 35 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 7, 2014: W 31-24 vs. Indianapolis

Sept. 7, 2014: W 31-24 vs. Indianapolis
103 / 151
103. 5 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 7, 2014: W 31-24 vs. Indianapolis

Sept. 14, 2014: W 24-17 vs. Kansas City
104 / 151
104. 4 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 14, 2014: W 24-17 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 14, 2014: W 24-17 vs. Kansas City
105 / 151
105. 4 yards to TE Jacob Tamme

Sept. 14, 2014: W 24-17 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 14, 2014: W 24-17 vs. Kansas City
106 / 151
106. 12 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Sept. 14, 2014: W 24-17 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 21, 2014: L 26-20 vs. Seattle
107 / 151
107. 3 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Sept. 21, 2014: L 26-20 vs. Seattle

Sept. 21, 2014: L 26-20 vs. Seattle
108 / 151
108. 26 yards to TE Jacob Tamme

Sept. 21, 2014: L 26-20 vs. Seattle

Oct. 5, 2014: W 41-20 vs. Arizona
109 / 151
109. 7 yards to TE Julius Thomas [Manning's 500th TD pass]

Oct. 5, 2014: W 41-20 vs. Arizona

Oct. 5, 2014: W 41-20 vs. Arizona
110 / 151
110. 31 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Oct. 5, 2014: W 41-20 vs. Arizona

Oct. 5, 2014: W 41-20 vs. Arizona
111 / 151
111. 86 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Oct. 5, 2014: W 41-20 vs. Arizona

Oct. 5, 2014: W 41-20 vs. Arizona
112 / 151
112. 12 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Oct. 5, 2014: W 41-20 vs. Arizona

Oct. 12, 2014: W 31-17 vs. New York Jets
113 / 151
113. 1 yard to WR Demaryius Thomas

Oct. 12, 2014: W 31-17 vs. New York Jets

Oct. 12, 2014: W 31-17 vs. New York Jets
114 / 151
114. 22 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Oct. 12, 2014: W 31-17 vs. New York Jets

Oct. 12, 2014: W 31-17 vs. New York Jets
115 / 151
115. 4 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Oct. 12, 2014: W 31-17 vs. New York Jets

Oct. 19, 2014: W 42-17 vs. San Francisco
116 / 151
116. 3 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Oct. 19, 2014: W 42-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 19, 2014: W 42-17 vs. San Francisco
117 / 151
117. 39 yards to WR Wes Welker [Manning ties Favre's passing TD record]

Oct. 19, 2014: W 42-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 19, 2014: W 42-17 vs. San Francisco
118 / 151
118. 8 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas [Manning passes Favre]

Oct. 19, 2014: W 42-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 19, 2014: W 42-17 vs. San Francisco
119 / 151
119. 40 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Oct. 19, 2014: W 42-17 vs. San Francisco

Oct. 23, 2014: W 35-21 vs. San Diego
120 / 151
120. 2 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Oct. 23, 2014: W 35-21 vs. San Diego

Oct. 23, 2014: W 35-21 vs. San Diego
121 / 151
121. 31 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Oct. 23, 2014: W 35-21 vs. San Diego

Oct. 23, 2014: W 35-21 vs. San Diego
122 / 151
122. 3 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Oct. 23, 2014: W 35-21 vs. San Diego

Nov. 2, 2014: L 43-21 vs. New England
123 / 151
123. 18 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Nov. 2, 2014: L 43-21 vs. New England

Nov. 2, 2014: L 43-21 vs. New England
124 / 151
124. 15 yards to RB Ronnie Hillman

Nov. 2, 2014: L 43-21 vs. New England

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland
125 / 151
125. 51 yards to RB C.J. Anderson

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland
126 / 151
126. 32 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland
127 / 151
127. 10 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland
128 / 151
128. 32 yards to TE Julius Thomas

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland
129 / 151
129. 15 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Nov. 9, 2014: W 41-17 vs. Oakland

Nov. 16, 2014: L 22-7 vs. St. Louis
130 / 151
130. 42 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Nov. 16, 2014: L 22-7 vs. St. Louis

Nov. 23, 2014: W 39-36 vs. Miami
131 / 151
131. 5 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 23, 2014: W 39-36 vs. Miami

Nov. 23, 2014: W 39-36 vs. Miami
132 / 151
132. 14 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 23, 2014: W 39-36 vs. Miami

Nov. 23, 2014: W 39-36 vs. Miami
133 / 151
133. 5 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 23, 2014: W 39-36 vs. Miami

Nov. 23, 2014: W 39-36 vs. Miami
134 / 151
134. 2 yards to WR Wes Welker

Nov. 23, 2014: W 39-36 vs. Miami

Nov. 30 2014: W 29-16 vs. Kansas City
135 / 151
135. 23 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Nov. 30 2014: W 29-16 vs. Kansas City

Nov. 30 2014: W 29-16 vs. Kansas City
136 / 151
136. 15 yards to RB C.J. Anderson

Nov. 30 2014: W 29-16 vs. Kansas City

Dec. 14, 2014: W 22-10 vs. San Diego
137 / 151
137. 28 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Dec. 14, 2014: W 22-10 vs. San Diego

Dec. 22, 2014: L 37-28 vs. Cincinnati
138 / 151
138. 4 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Dec. 22, 2014: L 37-28 vs. Cincinnati

Dec. 22, 2014: L 37-28 vs. Cincinnati
139 / 151
139. 5 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Dec. 22, 2014: L 37-28 vs. Cincinnati

Jan. 11, 2015: L 24-13 vs. Indianapolis
140 / 151
140. 1 yard to WR Demaryius Thomas

Jan. 11, 2015: L 24-13 vs. Indianapolis

Sept. 17, 2015: W 31-24 vs. Kansas City
141 / 151
141. 16 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sept. 17, 2015: W 31-24 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 17, 2015: W 31-24 vs. Kansas City
142 / 151
142. 1 yard to TE Virgil Green

Sept. 17, 2015: W 31-24 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 17, 2015: W 31-24 vs. Kansas City
143 / 151
143. 19 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Sept. 17, 2015: W 31-24 vs. Kansas City

Sept. 27, 2015: W 24-12 vs. Detroit
144 / 151
144. 45 yards to WR Demaryius Thomas

Sept. 27, 2015: W 24-12 vs. Detroit

Sept. 27, 2015: W 24-12 vs. Detroit
145 / 151
145. 11 yards to TE Owen Daniels

Sept. 27, 2015: W 24-12 vs. Detroit

Oct. 4, 2015: W 23-20 vs. Minnesota
146 / 151
146. 1 yard to TE Owen Daniels

Oct. 4, 2015: W 23-20 vs. Minnesota

Oct. 18, 2015: W 26-23 vs. Cleveland
147 / 151
147. 75 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Oct. 18, 2015: W 26-23 vs. Cleveland

Nov. 8, 2015: L 27-24 vs. Indianapolis
148 / 151
148. 64 yards to WR Emmanuel Sanders

Nov. 8, 2015: L 27-24 vs. Indianapolis

Nov. 8, 2015: L 27-24 vs. Indianapolis
149 / 151
149. 1 yard to TE Owen Daniels

Nov. 8, 2015: L 27-24 vs. Indianapolis

Jan. 24, 2016: W 20-18 vs. New England
150 / 151
150. 21 yards to TE Owen Daniels

Jan. 24, 2016: W 20-18 vs. New England

Jan. 24, 2016: W 20-18 vs. New England
151 / 151
151. 12 yards to TE Owen Daniels

Jan. 24, 2016: W 20-18 vs. New England

