Broncos free-agency history in focus: Ed McCaffrey reunites with Mike Shanahan

The outcome and impact

That 1995 season would be one of growing pains as Denver staggered to an 8-8 record in Year 1 under Shanahan. McCaffrey caught 39 passes for 477 yards and two touchdowns, finishing as the team's third receiver behind Anthony Miller and tight end Shannon Sharpe.

But in the years that followed, Shanahan and McCaffrey alike would round into form in Denver.

In 1996, the franchise had its most-successful regular season in team history with a 13-3 record, and it followed that up with back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

During that three-year span, McCaffrey went from rotational receiver to bona fide starter with wide receiver Rod Smith as the other starter. McCaffrey totaled 25 touchdowns over that time, had his first 1,000-yard season and picked up a Pro Bowl selection in 1998.

"I feel so blessed," McCaffrey said as his career reached its apex. "It wasn't that long ago that I was out of work, scrapping to get a job to play for somebody. … Now I'm having the most fun I've ever had playing football."

McCaffrey also became one of the team's more recognizable faces. McDonald's hired him to star in TV commercials. In a 1998 appearance on "Live with Regis and Kathie Lee," McCaffrey caught a pass from Regis Philbin during mid-morning traffic on Columbus Avenue in downtown New York City.

Even after John Elway retired, McCaffrey continued to play at a high level. He added another 1,000-yard season in 1999 and set new career marks in 2000 with 101 receptions for 1,317 yards. While the following season ended abruptly for McCaffrey because of a serious leg injury, he returned in 2002 with 69 catches for 903 yards.

Upon his retirement following the 2003 season, McCaffrey was fourth in receptions and receiving yards and third in touchdown receptions in franchise history.

"He was Mr. Reliable, and consistency was his middle name," former Broncos wideout and then-receivers coach Steve Watson said at the time. "When you needed a big play, when you needed a guy to set somebody up with a double move, when you needed somebody working the whole game to move the chains, Ed was your guy."