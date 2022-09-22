Broncos encouraged by areas of offensive success, believe red-zone improvement will follow

Denver's largest area for improvement comes in the red zone, where the team has started 0-for-6. As Wilson has evaluated the Broncos' film, though, he's seen signs that portend success. On Wednesday, he pointed to opportunities on five of the possessions that could have easily been touchdowns, if Denver cleans a few things up.

"Five of the six isn't bad, that's how I look at it," Wilson said. "It's a game of inches, a game of discipline, it's a game of doing things right and it changes the whole perspective of everything. We were really kicking butt, so the great thing is we are doing a lot of great things well. It's just fine-tuning the details, and [we] have to get more touchdowns down there."

As Wilson said after the Broncos' Week 1 game, Denver must find ways to create more game-altering plays. The Broncos' quarterback said he's confident the offense can create those, and he's optimistic about the team's future potential.

"I've been fortunate to score a lot of touchdowns in the red zone and everything else," Wilson said. "It's just [that] there's moments and there's plays that are just miraculous plays, there's plays that are just your easy ones [where] you walk in or the guys are wide open, there's plays that are contested — and we've had a lot of contested ones, we just barely didn't get in there. I'm not concerned; I'm actually really excited because I think that where we can go if we just fine-tune that little piece and make those one or two plays here or there every game. I always call them game-altering plays. It makes a massive difference in the games."

Both the play design — "We've had some really great stuff," Wilson said — and the middle-of-the-field success have left Wilson encouraged by what's to come.