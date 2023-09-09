Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and WR Phillip Dorsett for Week 1 game vs. Raiders

Sep 09, 2023 at 02:38 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230909_Transaction

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated a pair of wide receivers to their game-day roster ahead of Week 1.

Denver elevated wide receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad to active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Humphrey and Jordan are now eligible to play on Sunday against the Raiders.

Humphrey initially signed with the Broncos in March and competed with the team throughout offseason. Though he was released as the team set its 53-man roster, he signed to the Broncos' practice squad. Humphrey is a fifth-year player who has caught 18 passes for 315 yards in 24 career games.

Dorsett, who spent the offseason with the Raiders, is a former first-round pick who has appeared in 92 career games. He has caught 151 passes for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.

Denver has four receivers on its 53-man roster, and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign LB Ben Niemann to practice squad

Denver added a veteran player to its practice squad.
news

Broncos sign three players to practice squad

The Broncos previously announced the addition of 14 players to their practice squad.
news

Broncos sign NT Mike Purcell, CB Fabian Moreau and T Quinn Bailey, place three players on injured reserve

The Broncos placed cornerback K'Waun Williams, safety P.J. Locke and tackle Alex Palczewski on short-term injured reserve in corresponding moves.
news

Broncos sign 14 players to practice squad

All 14 players competed with the Broncos during training camp.
news

Broncos make series of transactions to reduce active roster to league-mandated limit

Following Tuesday's transactions, the Broncos and other teams around the NFL will be permitted to place claims for players who have been waived.
news

Broncos announce several roster moves

Ahead of the league-mandated roster deadline, the Broncos have made a series of roster moves.
news

Broncos sign DT Tomasi Laulile

The Broncos have added to their defensive line.
news

Broncos sign WR Josh Hammond, place WR Jalen Virgil on IR

Hammond recorded 34 catches for 331 yards and a touchdown in 10 games for the XFL's DC Defenders in 2023.
news

Broncos sign RB Dwayne Washington

Washington previously spent four seasons with Sean Payton in New Orleans.
news

Broncos sign LS Jack Landherr

Landherr competed as a tryout player during the Broncos' rookie minicamp in May.
news

Broncos sign WR J.J. Koski, waive LB Ray Wilborn

Koski, a Cal Poly product, appeared in five games for the Los Angeles Rams in 2021 and also spent time on the team's practice squad.
Advertising