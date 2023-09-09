Broncos elevate WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey and WR Phillip Dorsett for Week 1 game vs. Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated a pair of wide receivers to their game-day roster ahead of Week 1.

Denver elevated wide receivers Lil'Jordan Humphrey and Phillip Dorsett from the practice squad to active roster, the team announced Saturday.

Humphrey and Jordan are now eligible to play on Sunday against the Raiders.

Humphrey initially signed with the Broncos in March and competed with the team throughout offseason. Though he was released as the team set its 53-man roster, he signed to the Broncos' practice squad. Humphrey is a fifth-year player who has caught 18 passes for 315 yards in 24 career games.

Dorsett, who spent the offseason with the Raiders, is a former first-round pick who has appeared in 92 career games. He has caught 151 passes for 2,001 yards and 12 touchdowns in his career.