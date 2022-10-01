Denver Broncos | News

Broncos elevate WR Kendall Hinton and G Netane Muti for Week 4 game vs. Raiders

Oct 01, 2022 at 02:24 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of a Week 4 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Broncos have elevated wide receiver Kendall Hinton and guard Netane Muti from their practice squad to active roster.

Hinton has been elevated twice during the 2022 season and recorded two catches for 47 yards, including a critical 27-yard third-down reception in the Broncos' Week 3 win over the 49ers.

Muti was elevated for a Week 2 game against the Texans, but he did not play a snap during the contest.

Hinton and Muti will help fill voids left by injuries to Tyrie Cleveland and Quinn Meinerz, respectively.

Under the NFL's practice squad rules, players may be elevated as many as three times to the active roster. Following the game, both players will revert to the practice squad without passing through waivers.

