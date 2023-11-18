Broncos elevate WR David Sills for Week 11 game vs. Vikings

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have added a wide receiver to their game-day roster for the second consecutive game.

Denver elevated wide receiver David Sills from the practice squad to the active roster for Week 11, the team announced Saturday.

Sills saw his first action for the Broncos in a "Monday Night Football" win. He played four offensive snaps for Denver against Buffalo.

Sills has recorded 13 career receptions for 123 yards, which came across two seasons for the Giants.