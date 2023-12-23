Broncos elevate OLB Ronnie Perkins, QB Ben DiNucci for Week 16 game vs. Patriots

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver has elevated a pair of players for Week 16.

The Broncos elevated outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins and quarterback Ben DiNucci from the practice squad to the game-day roster for a matchup with the Patriots, the team announced Saturday.

Perkins, who spent much of the season on the Broncos' active roster, has appeared in five games for Denver this season. His last action came in Week 10 against the Bills. Perkins was waived ahead of Week 15 but was signed back to the practice squad.

If Perkins is active, he could provide depth for an outside linebacking group that will again be without Nik Bonitto. The second-year player was ruled out for Sunday's game with a knee injury.

DiNucci has previously been elevated twice this season, but he has not been active for either contest.