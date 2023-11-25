Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos elevate NT Tyler Lancaster, WR David Sills for Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

Nov 25, 2023 at 02:50 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231125_transaction

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated a pair of practice squad players for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Denver elevated nose tackle Tyler Lancaster and wide receiver David Sills from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 12, the team announced Saturday.

Lancaster will make his second appearance of the season for the Broncos after playing 18 percent of Denver's defensive snaps in Week 6 against the Chiefs. Before signing with Denver's practice squad, the veteran player appeared in 59 games and started 21 contests with the Packers from 2018-21.

Sills, a fourth-year player, has appeared in two games for the Broncos this season. He played 11 offensive snaps in the Broncos' wins over the Bills and Vikings. In his career, Sills has appeared in 15 games and caught 13 passes for 123 yards.

The Broncos are slated to face the Browns on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MT.

Related Content

news

Broncos elevate WR David Sills for Week 11 game vs. Vikings

Sills saw his first action for the Broncos in a "Monday Night Football" win.

news

S Kareem Jackson activated from Reserve/Suspended list

Jackson has started all seven games in which he's appeared this season and recorded two interceptions, three passes defensed and 42 tackles.
news

Broncos elevate TE Lucas Krull, WR David Sills for Week 10 vs. Buffalo

The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster.
news

Broncos sign CB Reese Taylor to practice squad

Taylor is an undrafted rookie from Purdue who competed with the Chiefs during the offseason.

news

Broncos promote ILB Ben Niemann to active roster

Niemann is a six-year veteran who has appeared in 80 games and started 21 games in his career.

news

Broncos elevate WR Tre'Quan Smith for Week 8, place WR Brandon Johnson on IR

Across five seasons in New Orleans, Smith recorded 131 catches for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns.
news

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster

Humphrey has appeared in all seven of the Broncos' games this season.
news

Broncos activate OLB Baron Browning from Physically Unable to Perform list, place TE Greg Dulcich on IR

Denver also signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.

news

Broncos claim NT Keondre Coburn off waivers from Chiefs

The Broncos released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a corresponding move.
news

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster

Denver signed wide receiver Michael Bandy to its practice squad.
news

Broncos release OLB Frank Clark

Clark signed with Denver ahead of the 2023 season and appeared in a pair of games for the Broncos.
Advertising