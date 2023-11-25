Broncos elevate NT Tyler Lancaster, WR David Sills for Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have elevated a pair of practice squad players for Sunday's game against the Browns.

Denver elevated nose tackle Tyler Lancaster and wide receiver David Sills from the practice squad to the game-day roster for Week 12, the team announced Saturday.

Lancaster will make his second appearance of the season for the Broncos after playing 18 percent of Denver's defensive snaps in Week 6 against the Chiefs. Before signing with Denver's practice squad, the veteran player appeared in 59 games and started 21 contests with the Packers from 2018-21.

Sills, a fourth-year player, has appeared in two games for the Broncos this season. He played 11 offensive snaps in the Broncos' wins over the Bills and Vikings. In his career, Sills has appeared in 15 games and caught 13 passes for 123 yards.