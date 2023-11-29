Broncos designate WR Brandon Johnson for return from IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver could soon have another offensive weapon at its disposal.

The Broncos designated wide receiver Brandon Johnson for return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Johnson participated during the media-viewing portion of Wednesday's practice and began the 21-day window in which he must be activated to the Broncos' 53-man roster.

The Broncos can activate Johnson as soon as this week, which would make him eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. He currently remains on injured reserve.

If Denver chooses not to activate Johnson before the end of his 21-day practice window, he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Each team may activate eight players from IR during the course of the season. Denver has activated just two players — safety P.J. Locke and tight end Greg Dulcich — so far this season.