Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos designate WR Brandon Johnson for return from IR

Nov 29, 2023 at 03:02 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

231129_Johnson_Transaction

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver could soon have another offensive weapon at its disposal.

The Broncos designated wide receiver Brandon Johnson for return from injured reserve, the team announced on Wednesday.

Johnson participated during the media-viewing portion of Wednesday's practice and began the 21-day window in which he must be activated to the Broncos' 53-man roster.

The Broncos can activate Johnson as soon as this week, which would make him eligible to play in the Broncos' Week 13 game against the Houston Texans. He currently remains on injured reserve.

If Denver chooses not to activate Johnson before the end of his 21-day practice window, he will revert to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

Each team may activate eight players from IR during the course of the season. Denver has activated just two players — safety P.J. Locke and tight end Greg Dulcich — so far this season.

Johnson suffered his injury ahead of the Broncos' Week 8 win over the Chiefs. Prior to the injury, he caught eight passes for 122 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Related Content

news

Broncos sign S Dallin Leavitt to practice squad

A sixth-year player, Leavitt most recently played for the Green Bay Packers. He appeared in 10 games this season for Green Bay, playing 74 percent of the Packers' special teams snaps during that stretch.
news

Broncos elevate NT Tyler Lancaster, WR David Sills for Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

The Broncos are slated to face the Browns on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. MT.
news

Broncos elevate WR David Sills for Week 11 game vs. Vikings

Sills saw his first action for the Broncos in a "Monday Night Football" win.

news

S Kareem Jackson activated from Reserve/Suspended list

Jackson has started all seven games in which he's appeared this season and recorded two interceptions, three passes defensed and 42 tackles.
news

Broncos elevate TE Lucas Krull, WR David Sills for Week 10 vs. Buffalo

The Broncos have added a pair of players to their game-day roster.
news

Broncos sign CB Reese Taylor to practice squad

Taylor is an undrafted rookie from Purdue who competed with the Chiefs during the offseason.

news

Broncos promote ILB Ben Niemann to active roster

Niemann is a six-year veteran who has appeared in 80 games and started 21 games in his career.

news

Broncos elevate WR Tre'Quan Smith for Week 8, place WR Brandon Johnson on IR

Across five seasons in New Orleans, Smith recorded 131 catches for 1,764 yards and 18 touchdowns.
news

Broncos promote WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey to active roster

Humphrey has appeared in all seven of the Broncos' games this season.
news

Broncos activate OLB Baron Browning from Physically Unable to Perform list, place TE Greg Dulcich on IR

Denver also signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.

news

Broncos claim NT Keondre Coburn off waivers from Chiefs

The Broncos released wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey in a corresponding move.
Advertising