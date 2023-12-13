Broncos designate TE Greg Dulcich for return from IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could soon add another playmaker back to their offense.

Denver designated tight end Greg Dulcich for return from injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday.

Dulcich participated in the media-viewing portion of Wednesday's practice and began the 21-day practice window in which he must be activated to play again this season.

Head Coach Sean Payton did not indicate Wednesday whether Dulcich would return against the Lions, but he is eligible to play as early as this week if the Broncos activate him to their 53-man roster. He currently remains on injured reserve.

A 2022 third-round pick, Dulcich has appeared in two games this season and exited both due to injury. He suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Raiders and spent an initial stint on IR before returning against the Chiefs in Week 6. In that matchup, Dulcich suffered another hamstring injury and was placed on IR following the matchup.

Current NFL rules allow players to be placed on IR and return to the active roster twice in a season. Each team may activate eight total players from IR during the course of a season. If the Broncos add Dulcich to their 53-man roster, he would count as the fourth activation of the season. In addition to his prior activation, the Broncos also activated safety P.J. Locke and wide receiver Brandon Johnson from IR.

If the Broncos choose not to activate Dulcich during the 21-day practice window, he would revert to IR for the remainder of the season.