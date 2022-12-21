Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve

Dec 21, 2022 at 01:26 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/centerpiece/homepage/2015/07-July/SwansonBen.jpg
Ben Swanson

Managing Editor, DenverBroncos.com

221221_edmonds

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could soon regain a weapon in the backfield.

Fifth-year running back Chase Edmonds has been designated to return from injured reserve, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced before Wednesday's practice.

Edmonds will be able to begin practice starting Wednesday, and he'll have a 21-day window during which the Broncos will be able to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The Broncos acquired Edmonds before the trade deadline in early November. In two games for Denver, Edmonds totaled four rushes for 15 yards before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for the past four weeks.

Denver currently has just two running backs on the active roster: starter Latavius Murray and reserve Marlon Mack.

NFL teams are able to activate as many as eight players from injured reserve during the season. If the Broncos choose to do so with Edmonds, the team would be unable to activate any other players before the end of the season.

Related Content

news

Broncos promote QB Jarrett Guarantano to active roster, place CB Darius Phillips on injured reserve

Guarantano joined the Broncos' practice squad in early December.

news

Broncos promote T Christian DiLauro to active roster, place LB Dakota Allen on injured reserve

DiLauro appeared in two games for the Titans in 2021 and spent time on the practice squad of the Titans and Commanders this season.

news

Broncos activate OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner for Week 15 game vs. Cardinals

In a corresponding move, Denver also placed defensive end Dre'Mont Jones on injured reserve.

news

Broncos sign WR Freddie Swain off Miami's practice squad

As several Broncos wide receivers rehab from injuries, Denver has added a veteran to its roster.

news

Broncos place RB Mike Boone on injured reserve

news

Broncos promote T Quinn Bailey to active roster, elevate G Netane Muti, LB Harvey Langi

news

Broncos sign DL Elijah Garcia off Rams' practice squad

The Broncos now have one open spot on the active roster.

news

Broncos waive S Anthony Harris, T Quinn Bailey from active roster

The Broncos also made a few practice-squad transactions.

news

Broncos activate RB Mike Boone from IR, place WR KJ Hamler on IR

Denver also promoted WR Brandon Johnson to the active roster and elevated CB Faion Hicks and LB Harvey Langi for Denver's Week 13 game in Baltimore.

news

Broncos designate RB Mike Boone for return from IR

Denver also signed a pair of players to its practice squad.

news

Broncos promote RB Devine Ozigbo to active roster, elevate WR Brandon Johnson and CB Faion Hicks for matchup vs. Panthers

Advertising