Broncos designate RB Chase Edmonds for return from injured reserve

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos could soon regain a weapon in the backfield.

Fifth-year running back Chase Edmonds has been designated to return from injured reserve, Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett announced before Wednesday's practice.

Edmonds will be able to begin practice starting Wednesday, and he'll have a 21-day window during which the Broncos will be able to decide whether to activate him to the 53-man roster.

The Broncos acquired Edmonds before the trade deadline in early November. In two games for Denver, Edmonds totaled four rushes for 15 yards before suffering an ankle injury that sidelined him for the past four weeks.

Denver currently has just two running backs on the active roster: starter Latavius Murray and reserve Marlon Mack.