Broncos designate OL Tom Compton for return from Physically Unable to Perform list

LONDON — The Broncos may soon get some help along the offensive line.

Denver has designated offensive lineman Tom Compton for return from the Physically Unable to Perform list, the team announced Wednesday.

Compton is now eligible to practice with the team and can be activated to the 53-man roster at any point over the next 21 days. Compton would need to be activated to play in Sunday's game against the Jaguars. Denver has 53 players on its active roster, which means the team would need to make a corresponding move to activate Compton.

The Broncos signed Compton, a 10th-year player, in free agency, but he has yet to appear in a game this year. Compton underwent a back procedure ahead of the season that landed him on the PUP list.

Compton has played a variety of positions along the offensive line in his career, and he started seven games for San Francisco at right tackle last season.