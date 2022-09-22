Broncos Charities 50/50 Raffle to benefit Denver Broncos Charities during Sunday's game against the 49ers

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Charities will host a 50/50 raffle at Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers with Denver Broncos Charities as the raffle's beneficiary.

Fifty percent of the net proceeds will go to one lucky winner, with the other fifty percent benefitting Denver Broncos Charities.

In the last home game against the Texans, the total jackpot was $48,352.

Denver Broncos Charities is the team's nonprofit, committed to improving lives in our community by focusing on Youth Development, Quality of Life, Health & Wellness, Youth Football and Civic Engagement. Alongside key community partners in each focus area, Denver Broncos Charities is able to make a difference through strategic programming, unique events and dedicated advocacy.

Those in Colorado who are 18 years or older can purchase raffle tickets online at BroncosRaffle.com as early as 9 a.m. the Wednesday prior Sunday's home game. Fans do not need to be present at the game to play or win.

Fans attending the game can purchase raffle tickets in-person beginning three hours prior to kick off in the parking lots during pregame and from kiosks or mobile sellers on Levels 1, 3 and 5 until the end of the third quarter.

The 50/50 Raffle is card-only as Empower Field at Mile High is a cashless stadium.

Uniformed ticket sellers will be wearing neon green aprons.

Sales conclude at the end of the third quarter. The winning number will be available online at dbron.co/raffleresults or via phone (720-258-3901) and will be announced in-stadium during the fourth quarter. If in-person, the winning ticket-holder can claim his or her prize at Guest Relations Booth 122. The winner will have thirty (30) days to claim the prize.