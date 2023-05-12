Denver Broncos | News

Broncos CB Riley Moss signs rookie contract

May 12, 2023 at 03:30 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

230512_moss2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Broncos' top defensive draft picks has signed his rookie contract.

Cornerback Riley Moss officially inked his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Friday.

Denver traded up into the third round to select Moss with the 83rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

A 38-game starter for the Hawkeyes, Moss recorded 11 interceptions and 37 passes defensed during his career. He was a first-team All-American in 2021 and first-team All-Big Ten player in 2022.

"We didn't have many picks this year," said General Manager George Paton during the draft of trading up for Moss. "We have five. Obviously, we want quality, and we feel like he's a quality player, and he's going to help us. You don't love giving picks up in the future, but we had two in the third. I think we all feel really good about it. … We had him in here on a visit. We loved the makeup. He aced the offseason, the Senior Bowl and the Combine, and then we brought him in on a visit. The coaches met with him. They Zoomed, and we spent a lot a lot of time with this player. We feel really good about the trade."

Moss is the third member of the Broncos' five-player draft class to sign his rookie deal.

The third-round pick joins Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K'Waun Williams, Tremon Smith, Essang Bassey, Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood and Ja'Quan McMillian among the cornerbacks on the Broncos' roster.

Related Content

news

Broncos S JL Skinner signs rookie contract

The Broncos selected Skinner in the sixth round with the 183rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Broncos C Alex Forsyth signs rookie contract

The Broncos drafted Forsyth in the seventh round with the 257th-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

'Thursday Night Football' at Chiefs, Christmas Eve matchup vs. Patriots highlight Broncos' prime-time slate

The Denver Broncos are set to play four prime-time games in 2023, highlighted by a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Broncos sign 15 college free agents

Ahead of the start of rookie minicamp, the Broncos have signed 15 college free agents to their roster.

news

Top 5 most-intriguing matchups on the Broncos' 2023 schedule

The Broncos start and end the slate with perhaps their biggest rival, play four prime-time games and play on a couple of holidays.

news

Broncos' 2023 preseason opponents announced

The Broncos will face a trio of NFC West teams during the 2023 preseason slate.

news

Broncos' 2023 schedule announced, features four prime-time games and pivotal three-game road trip

The Broncos' 2023 schedule, which the NFL announced Thursday, will also feature matchups against the Las Vegas Raiders to open and close the season.

news

Broncos announce jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks

Ahead of the Broncos' rookie minicamp, Denver's 2023 draft picks have received their numbers.

news

Broncos release OLB Jake Martin

Martin recorded six tackles, two tackles for loss, one quarterback hit and a sack in five games with Denver.

news

Broncos unveil redesigned Denver Broncos App

Users will be able to follow their favorite players on the team, save content that they'd like to consume later and more.

news

Denver Broncos' opponents set for 2023 season

In addition to their divisional slate, the Broncos will play the NFC North and AFC East in 2023.

Advertising