Broncos CB Riley Moss signs rookie contract

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One of the Broncos' top defensive draft picks has signed his rookie contract.
Cornerback Riley Moss officially inked his four-year rookie deal, the team announced Friday.
Denver traded up into the third round to select Moss with the 83rd-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
A 38-game starter for the Hawkeyes, Moss recorded 11 interceptions and 37 passes defensed during his career. He was a first-team All-American in 2021 and first-team All-Big Ten player in 2022.
"We didn't have many picks this year," said General Manager George Paton during the draft of trading up for Moss. "We have five. Obviously, we want quality, and we feel like he's a quality player, and he's going to help us. You don't love giving picks up in the future, but we had two in the third. I think we all feel really good about it. … We had him in here on a visit. We loved the makeup. He aced the offseason, the Senior Bowl and the Combine, and then we brought him in on a visit. The coaches met with him. They Zoomed, and we spent a lot a lot of time with this player. We feel really good about the trade."
Moss is the third member of the Broncos' five-player draft class to sign his rookie deal.
The third-round pick joins Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K'Waun Williams, Tremon Smith, Essang Bassey, Faion Hicks, Delonte Hood and Ja'Quan McMillian among the cornerbacks on the Broncos' roster.