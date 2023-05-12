Broncos CB Riley Moss signs rookie contract

"We didn't have many picks this year," said General Manager George Paton during the draft of trading up for Moss. "We have five. Obviously, we want quality, and we feel like he's a quality player, and he's going to help us. You don't love giving picks up in the future, but we had two in the third. I think we all feel really good about it. … We had him in here on a visit. We loved the makeup. He aced the offseason, the Senior Bowl and the Combine, and then we brought him in on a visit. The coaches met with him. They Zoomed, and we spent a lot a lot of time with this player. We feel really good about the trade."