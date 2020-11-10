Denver Broncos | News

Broncos awarded CB De'Vante Bausby off waivers

Nov 10, 2020 at 03:39 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have been awarded cornerback De'Vante Bausby off waivers from the Arizona Cardinals, the team announced Tuesday.

The Broncos placed tight end Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve in a corresponding roster move.

Denver placed a waiver claim on the veteran cornerback, who appeared in four games for the Broncos earlier this year before being waived. Although he is a veteran, all players are subject to waivers after the trade deadline.

Bausby will be required to go through a multi-day COVID-19 testing protocol before he can officially rejoin the Broncos. Denver will be granted a roster exemption as Bausby goes through the testing protocol and currently has 50 active players on its roster.

Bausby joined Arizona after being released by the Broncos earlier this season, and he appeared in one game for the Cardinals.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound player provides the Broncos with cornerback depth, which proved problematic in Week 9. After A.J. Bouye (concussion) and Bryce Callahan (ankle) were both inactive for Denver's game against the Falcons, the Broncos had to rely on young players in Michael Ojemudia, Davontae Harris and Essang Bassey.

Head Coach Vic Fangio said Monday he is hopeful Bouye and Callahan will return this week, but Bausby should provide extra assurance if either player cannot play in Week 10 against the Raiders.

Bausby totaled three pass breakups in the two games in which he played defensive snaps for the Broncos this season.

