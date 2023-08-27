Broncos announce several roster moves

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Ahead of the league-mandated roster deadline, the Broncos have made a series of roster moves.
Denver waived wide receivers Kendall Hinton, J.J. Koski and Nick Williams and defensive back Delonte Hood. The Broncos also released tackle Isaiah Prince.
Of the five players, Hinton has spent the most time with the Broncos. The Wake Forest product appeared in 29 games and started six contests for Denver, recording 39 catches for 486 yards and a touchdown. He also completed a pass in 2020 as he saw extensive time at quarterback during a matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
The Broncos' roster — including OLB Baron Browning, who counts toward the 90-man limit while on Active/PUP — now stands at 86 players. Denver must trim its roster to 53 players by 2 p.m. MT on Tuesday.