Broncos agree to terms with QB Russell Wilson on five-year contract extension through 2028

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Just days after the Broncos traded for nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson in March, General Manager George Paton emphasized that Denver made the deal with the intention of keeping Wilson in Denver for a long time.

That expectation is now a reality, as the Broncos have agreed to terms with Wilson on a five-year contract extension that runs through the 2028 season, Paton announced Thursday.

"In just a few short months with the Broncos, Russell has already had a dramatic effect on this organization both on and off the field," Paton said in a statement. "His leadership, work-ethic and championship mentality have helped elevate our team in partnership with Coach Hackett, his teammates and the staff. I'd like to thank Greg Penner and our entire ownership group for the support and resources to get this long-term extension done. I also appreciate the collaboration and communication with Russell's agent, Mark Rodgers, along with Rich Hurtado on our staff. We will continue to focus on building and maintaining a championship roster with Russell as our quarterback well into the future."

The winningest quarterback in NFL history through his first 10 seasons, Wilson is set to begin his first season with the Broncos after spending a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. Wilson joined the Broncos in March in a blockbuster trade that sent waves through the NFL and reshaped both the Broncos' roster and the AFC West landscape.

"This is an exciting day for the Broncos and our fans as we announce a long-term commitment to Russell Wilson as our franchise quarterback," Penner said in a statement. "I want to commend George Paton and his staff for their hard work and diligence in reaching this agreement, which has been a top priority for our organization. In addition to being a terrific quarterback and winner, Russell is a dynamic leader whose positive impact is felt throughout our entire team and community. Our organization is fully committed to winning and competing for Super Bowls with Russell as a Bronco for many years to come."

Wilson guided the Seahawks to double-digit wins and the postseason in eight of his 10 seasons in Seattle — including two Super Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl XLVIII win — and he will aim to help the Broncos end a six-year playoff drought when the 2022 season begins.

After spending 10 years in the league, Wilson's best football may still be ahead of him. An 11-time NFC Offensive Player of the Week, Wilson was named a second-team All-Pro in 2019. A year later, he posted a career-high 40 touchdowns in 2020 as he also threw for 4,212 yards and posted a 105.1 passer rating. Despite missing games with a finger injury in 2021, he still threw for 25 touchdowns and more than 3,000 yards.

In his regular-season career, Wilson has totaled a 65.0 percent completion percentage, 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and 87 interceptions. He added 3,786 yards, 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions with a 95.3 passer rating in 16 postseason starts. Wilson has four seasons with at least 30 touchdown passes and a 100.0 quarterback rating. In 2022, Wilson is likely to become the 14th player in NFL history with at least 300 career regular-season touchdown passes.

A former third-round pick, Wilson has started all but three of 177 possible games since he entered the league.

Off the field, Wilson has also made great contributions. He was named the 2020 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, and he earned the 2022 Bart Starr Award, which is given to the player "who best exemplifies outstanding character and leadership in the home, on the field and in the community."