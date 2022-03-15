Denver Broncos | News

Presented by Chevron

Presented by

Broncos agree to terms with ILB Josey Jewell on two-year deal

Mar 15, 2022 at 12:55 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Outlaw is staying in Denver.

The Broncos have agreed to terms with inside linebacker Josey Jewell on a two-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Jewell, who will enter his fifth season in the NFL, was originally selected by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has started 30 games in his career and recorded 217 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

The Iowa product was a near-immediate starter in Denver as a rookie, as he started nine games in 2018. He lost his starting job in 2019, but he returned to the field in 2020 to start all 16 games and post a career-high 113 total tackles.

Jewell was off to a strong start in 2021 before he tore his pectoral muscle early in the Broncos' Week 2 game against the Jaguars. Jewell missed the remainder of the 2021 season with the injury, but GM George Paton said at the 2022 NFL Combine that Jewell had fully recovered from the injury.

Following the deal, the Broncos have added more depth at inside linebacker. Second-year player Baron Browning remains under contract, while the team extended an exclusive rights tender to Jonas Griffith. Justin Strnad is also slated to remain under contract when the new league year begins.

