Broncos activate WR Kendall Hinton from Physically Unable to Perform list, sign WR Michael Bandy

Jul 28, 2023 at 09:38 AM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have made changes in their wide receiving corps ahead of their first open practice of training camp.

Denver activated wide receiver Kendall Hinton from the Physically Unable to Perform list and signed wide receiver Michael Bandy, the team announced Friday.

The Broncos waived wide receiver Nick Williams in a corresponding roster move.

Hinton, who was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list on Sunday, has passed his physical and is eligible to return to practice.

The Wake Forest product posted career highs in 2022 as he caught 24 passes for 311 yards in 12 games.

Bandy, a third-year player, caught 10 passes for 89 yards across 10 games in 2022 for the Chargers.

Williams signed with the Broncos on Tuesday.

