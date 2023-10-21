Broncos activate OLB Baron Browning from Physically Unable to Perform list, place TE Greg Dulcich on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will officially have outside linebacker Baron Browning available for their Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers.

Denver activated Browning from the Physically Unable to Perform list to the 53-man roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos placed tight end Greg Dulcich on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Denver also signed wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to their practice squad and elevated him to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay. The Broncos released wide receiver Michael Bandy from the practice squad, as well.

Browning has yet to appear in a game this season but recorded five sacks and an interception in 14 games last year. He was a full participant in all three of the Broncos' practices this week and was not assigned a game status, which indicates he will be available to play.

Head Coach Sean Payton indicated Friday that Browning would be on a snap count as he returns to action.

Dulcich, who has appeared in two games this season, must miss at least the Broncos' next four games. He would be eligible to return for the Broncos' Nov. 26 game against the Browns. Dulcich did not practice ahead of the Broncos' matchup with the Packers after suffering a hamstring injury against the Chiefs.