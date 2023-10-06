Broncos acquire 2024 sixth-round pick from 49ers for OLB Randy Gregory, 2024 seventh-round pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have acquired a 2024 sixth-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for outside linebacker Randy Gregory and a 2024 seventh-round pick, the team announced Friday.

Gregory appeared in 10 games — starting six — after signing with the Broncos ahead of the 2022 season. He recorded three sacks, two forced fumbles, 21 tackles, four tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits during that stint with Denver.

Through four games in 2023, Gregory recorded one sack, one pass defense, nine tackles, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits.

"We felt like with some of our younger players and where we are going, it was best for our team right now," said Head Coach Sean Payton on Wednesday of the Broncos' decision to move forward from Gregory.

In Denver's Week 4 win, Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper started the game at outside linebacker and combined for nine tackles, 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Outside linebacker Frank Clark was a full participant in Friday's practice and does not have a game status for Sunday's game, which indicates he will be available to play against the Jets.

Outside linebacker Baron Browning also returned to practice this week but will not play in Week 5.