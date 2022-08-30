Denver Broncos | News

Breaking down the Broncos' initial 2022 53-man roster

Aug 30, 2022 at 05:50 PM
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Photo by Gabriel Christus

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After one of the most exhilarating offseasons in franchise history, the Broncos have set their initial 53-man roster.

"We had a lot of tough decisions," General Manager George Paton said Tuesday. "We had more depth this year on our roster, so there were a lot of conversations, and a lot of collaboration went into it with the coaching staff and the scouts."

It's important to note that just as quickly as the initial 53-player roster is set, it can change. The initial 53-man roster and the Broncos' roster for their Week 1 game in Seattle could feature several differences. The Broncos are now eligible to submit waiver claims, place players on short-term injured reserve or execute additional trades. If there's one thing that was clear last year, it's that Paton will evaluate every available option to improve his team's roster.

Ahead of any additional moves, though, we'll take stock of where the Broncos stand as they take their next step toward the regular season.

Read on for a position-by-position look at the Broncos' initial roster.

Note: Players are listed by position group and ordered at the author's discretion.

OFFENSE (24):

Quarterback (2): Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

The Broncos never had a question about their starting quarterback, but the battle for the backup spot continued into the third preseason game. Rypien posted another strong performance as he made his first start, and he's seemingly poised to serve as Wilson's backup. The Broncos released Johnson, but as a vested veteran, he is not required to pass through waivers.

"It was really tough," Paton said. "Brett and Josh had a great competition that came down to the final game. The body of work, both these guys did a lot of really good things. I just think the way 'Ryp' operated the offense, the way he moved the team, he did some really good things. I'll let Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett talk about the rest of that, but it was a really close competition. We hope to get Josh back as well."

Running back (3): Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III, Mike Boone

There are no real surprises here, as Williams and Gordon are the team's top options and Boone posted a strong preseason. Andrew Beck, listed with the tight ends, will serve as the team's fullback.

Wide receiver (6): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil

For the 18th time in the last 19 years, an undrafted rookie has made the Broncos' initial 53-man roster, as Appalachian State product Jalen Virgil made the team over a host of young receivers.

"I think you need speed in this league," Paton said. "Virgil obviously provides that. This guy, every game he made plays. He made plays every practice. He can cover kicks. He's an interesting guy. He can return kicks. Really good returner in college. He's just answered every test and aced it. He's got legit speed. He can take the top off. We're excited for him."

Kendall Hinton and Seth Williams did not make Denver's roster after strong preseason performances, and Brandon Johnson was placed on IR.

Cleveland also earned a spot despite not playing in the preseason. Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes said last week he would push for Cleveland's inclusion on the roster, and Paton said Cleveland is "just about back" to full strength.

Tight end (4): Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert

The Broncos parted ways with free-agent addition Eric Tomlinson and rookie Dylan Parham, as they kept four players in their tight end room. Dulcich has not participated in practice in several weeks, and he'll be placed on short-term IR on Wednesday, according to Paton. The Broncos' GM expects Dulcich to "100 percent" be ready to play when he's eligible to return in Week 5. As a vested veteran, Tomlinson is not subject to waivers, and Paton said he would re-sign with the team.

Offensive line (9): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Billy Turner, Luke Wattenberg, Calvin Anderson, Graham Glasgow, Cam Fleming

The Broncos kept nine players along their offensive line, but they waived former sixth-round pick Netane Muti. The biggest challenge remaining for Denver is to figure out who will start at right tackle for their Week 1 game in Seattle.

"I'm encouraged with Billy and the strides he's taken the last couple weeks," Paton said. "... I think he has a good chance to be ready. I know he wants to play. That's his goal. If not, we feel good with our depth. I think Billy's right on track."

DEFENSE (26):

Defensive line (5): D.J. Jones, Dre'Mont Jones, DeShawn Williams, Eyioma Uwazurike, Matt Henningsen

One of the biggest surprises came along the defensive line, as Mike Purcell did not make the initial 53-man roster. Purcell, who did not play in the preseason, is a vested veteran and is not required to pass through waivers. Paton confirmed he would re-sign with the Broncos on Wednesday. Uwazurike and Henningsen, meanwhile, earned roster spots over McTelvin Agim. The 2020 third-round pick posted a strong final game but did not make the 53-man roster.

"We think we're really strong up there," Paton said of the defensive line.

Inside linebacker (4): Josey Jewell, Jonas Griffith, Alex Singleton, Justin Strnad

The Broncos' inside linebacking corps also didn't present any surprises, as Jewell, Griffith, Singleton and Strnad led the first two units in training camp and the preseason. Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said recently the team hopes to have Griffith back from his elbow injury in time for Week 1, which could keep him off short-term IR.

Outside linebacker (6): Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Baron Browning, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Aaron Patrick

In addition to their big free-agent signing of Gregory, the Broncos added a number of strong depth pieces at outside linebacker this offseason. As a result, the team agreed to trade Malik Reed to the Steelers.

"I love Malik," Paton said. "Everyone does. Great kid, really good player. We just had a logjam. We have a lot of really talented outside 'backers that can rush. And so [we] thought it'd be best and trade him to somewhere where he's going to fit in in a really good organization. We wouldn't have just traded him anyway. He wanted to go to Pittsburgh and we found a home for him. I think it's a win-win for both sides."

Cooper, a former seventh-round pick, earns a spot on the initial 53 after returning from injury, and Aaron Patrick also snagged a spot.

Cornerback (6): Pat Surtain II, Ronald Darby, K'Waun Williams, Michael Ojemudia, Damarri Mathis, Essang Bassey

In a competitive room, Bassey earned a spot over rookie Faion Hicks. Ojemudia, meanwhile, dislocated his elbow against the Bills, and Paton said he will be placed on short-term IR.

"I feel good," Paton said of the team's cornerback group. "We've got a good mix of veteran and younger players."

Safety (5): Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, Caden Sterns, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

The Broncos' first four safeties seemed set, and Turner-Yell — a rookie fifth-round pick from Oklahoma — earned a spot over free-agent addition J.R. Reed.

SPECIAL TEAMS (3):

Kicker: Brandon McManus

Punter: Corliss Waitman

Long snapper: Jacob Bobenmoyer

The Broncos released Sam Martin on Monday, which leaves Waitman poised to punt for Denver.

"Two really good punters," Paton said. "Sam's been a good punter in this league for a long, long time. Corliss is something really talented. … Big leg, lefty. We think he has unique ability to hang time, directional. Very good athlete. Very good holder."

Paton said the salary cap had "nothing to do" with the Broncos' decision and that Denver picked the "best punter for us."

Meet the 53: The 2022 Broncos' initial active roster in photos

Here are the 53 players on the Broncos' initial active roster, from KJ Hamler to DeShawn Williams.

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
1 / 53
1 WR KJ Hamler

Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates after an interception during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus
2 / 53
2 CB Pat Surtain II

Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) celebrates after an interception during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Russell Wilson during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
3 / 53
3 QB Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
4 / 53
4 QB Brett Rypien

Denver Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien (4) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Randy Gregory at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
5 / 53
5 OLB Randy Gregory

Randy Gregory at practice at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 23, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Brandon McManus during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)
6 / 53
8 K Brandon McManus

Brandon McManus during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)

David Dermer
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
7 / 53
10 WR Jerry Jeudy

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
8 / 53
12 WR Montrell Washington

Denver Broncos wide receiver Montrell Washington (12) scores a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (13) before the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
9 / 53
13 CB Michael Ojemudia

Denver Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia (13) before the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
10 / 53
14 WR Courtland Sutton

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) catches a pass during the NFL game against the Washington Football Team on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland , Ohio. Photo by David Dermer
11 / 53
16 WR Tyrie Cleveland

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland (16) during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland , Ohio. Photo by David Dermer

Photo by David Dermer
Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
12 / 53
17 P Corliss Waitman

Denver Broncos punter Corliss Waitman (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wide reciever Jalen Virgil (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
13 / 53
17 WR Jalen Virgil

Denver Broncos wide reciever Jalen Virgil (17) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
14 / 53
21 CB K'Waun Williams

K'Waun Williams at practice on Day 12 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 9, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com/Ben Swanson
S Kareem Jackson (22) during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Joshua Gateley
15 / 53
22 S Kareem Jackson

S Kareem Jackson (22) during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Joshua Gateley

Photo by Joshua Gateley
Ronald Darby smiles at practice on Day 3 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 29, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
16 / 53
23 CB Ronald Darby

Ronald Darby smiles at practice on Day 3 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on July 29, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) dives for a touchdown during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gabriel Christus
17 / 53
25 RB Melvin Gordon III

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon III (25) dives for a touchdown during the NFL game against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
18 / 53
26 RB Mike Boone

Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone (26) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
19 / 53
27 CB Damarri Mathis

Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis (27) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Caden Sterns runs onto the field during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
20 / 53
30 S Caden Sterns

Caden Sterns runs onto the field during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) holds the ball up after an interception during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
21 / 53
31 S Justin Simmons

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons (31) holds the ball up after an interception during the NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
22 / 53
32 S Delarrin Turner-Yell

Denver Broncos safety Delarrin Turner-Yell (32) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs for a touchdown during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
23 / 53
33 RB Javonte Williams

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) runs for a touchdown during the NFL game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) in action on defense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
24 / 53
34 CB Essang Bassey

Denver Broncos cornerback Essang Bassey (34) in action on defense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (37) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
25 / 53
37 S P.J. Locke

Denver Broncos safety P.J. Locke (37) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
26 / 53
40 ILB Justin Strnad

Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad (40) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
27 / 53
42 OLB Nik Bonitto

Denver Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto (42) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
28 / 53
46 LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Denver Broncos long snapper Jacob Bobenmoyer (46) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Joe Faraoni
29 / 53
47 ILB Josey Jewell

Denver Broncos linebacker Josey Jewell (47) during the NFL game against the New York Giants on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Joe Faraoni

Photo by Joe Faraoni
Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
30 / 53
49 ILB Alex Singleton

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Jonas Griffith celebrates after a play during the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Sam Weaver)
31 / 53
50 ILB Jonas Griffith

Jonas Griffith celebrates after a play during the Broncos' Week 18 game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on January 8, 2022. (Photo by Sam Weaver)

Photo credit: Sam Weaver/DenverBroncos.com/Sam Weaver Photography
Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
32 / 53
53 OLB Jonathon Cooper

Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (53) during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) carries the ball after an interception during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus
33 / 53
55 OLB Bradley Chubb

Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb (55) carries the ball after an interception during the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
34 / 53
56 OLB Baron Browning

Denver Broncos linebacker Baron Browning (56) picks up a fumble and returns it for a touchdown during a NFL preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Billy Turner during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
35 / 53
57 OL Billy Turner

Billy Turner during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
36 / 53
60 C Luke Wattenberg

Denver Broncos center Luke Wattenberg (60) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
37 / 53
61 G Graham Glasgow

Denver Broncos guard Graham Glasgow (61) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) double tam Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus
38 / 53
66 G Dalton Risner

Denver Broncos guard Dalton Risner (66) and offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) double tam Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (99) during the NFL game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in Kansas City Chiefs, Missouri. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
39 / 53
72 T Garett Bolles

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Garett Bolles (72) blocks during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Denver Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming (73) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
40 / 53
73 T Cam Fleming

Denver Broncos tackle Cameron Fleming (73) blocks on offense during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
41 / 53
76 T Calvin Anderson

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (76) during a NFL preseason game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos center Quinn Meinerz (77) in an offensive stance during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)
42 / 53
77 G-C Quinn Meinerz

Denver Broncos center Quinn Meinerz (77) in an offensive stance during the regular season NFL football game against Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday Jan. 2, 2022 in Inglewood, Calif. The Chargers won, 34-13. (Ric Tapia via AP)

Ric Tapia/Ric Tapia, 2021
Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) blocking during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
43 / 53
79 C Lloyd Cushenberry III

Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry III (79) blocking during the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers in Denver, Nov. 14, 2021. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Greg Dulcich at practice on Day 7 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 3, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
44 / 53
80 TE Greg Dulcich

Greg Dulcich at practice on Day 7 of training camp at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Colorado on August 3, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Eric Saubert during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)
45 / 53
82 TE Eric Saubert

Eric Saubert during the Broncos' preseason Week 2 game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York on August 20, 2022. (Photo by David Dermer)

David Dermer
Andrew Beck before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
46 / 53
83 FB-TE Andrew Beck

Andrew Beck before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Albert Okwuegbunam before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)
47 / 53
85 TE Albert Okwuegbunam

Albert Okwuegbunam before the Broncos' preseason Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 13, 2022. (Photo by Eric Lars Bakke)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) rushes the quarterback during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)
48 / 53
91 DE Matt Henningsen

Denver Broncos defensive end Matt Henningsen (91) rushes the quarterback during the NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys in Denver, Aug. 13, 2022. (Photo: Eric Lars Bakke)

Eric Lars Bakke
Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 53
93 DE Dre'Mont Jones

Denver Broncos defensive end Dre'Mont Jones (93) sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during the NFL game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
50 / 53
94 OLB Aaron Patrick

Denver Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick (94) during the NFL preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
Eyioma Uwazurike during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
51 / 53
96 DL Eyioma Uwazurike

Eyioma Uwazurike during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
D.J. Jones during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos
52 / 53
97 DT D.J. Jones

D.J. Jones during practice on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UCHealth Training Center in Englewood, Englewood. Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos

Photo by Gabriel Christus/Denver Broncos/2022 Denver Broncos
DeShawn Williams during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)
53 / 53
99 DL DeShawn Williams

DeShawn Williams during pregame warmups before the Broncos' preseason Week 3 game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on August 27, 2022. (Photo by Ben Swanson)

Photo credit: Ben Swanson/DenverBroncos.com
Advertising