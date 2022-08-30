Breaking down the Broncos' initial 2022 53-man roster

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After one of the most exhilarating offseasons in franchise history, the Broncos have set their initial 53-man roster.

"We had a lot of tough decisions," General Manager George Paton said Tuesday. "We had more depth this year on our roster, so there were a lot of conversations, and a lot of collaboration went into it with the coaching staff and the scouts."

It's important to note that just as quickly as the initial 53-player roster is set, it can change. The initial 53-man roster and the Broncos' roster for their Week 1 game in Seattle could feature several differences. The Broncos are now eligible to submit waiver claims, place players on short-term injured reserve or execute additional trades. If there's one thing that was clear last year, it's that Paton will evaluate every available option to improve his team's roster.

Ahead of any additional moves, though, we'll take stock of where the Broncos stand as they take their next step toward the regular season.

Read on for a position-by-position look at the Broncos' initial roster.

Note: Players are listed by position group and ordered at the author's discretion.

OFFENSE (24):

Quarterback (2): Russell Wilson, Brett Rypien

The Broncos never had a question about their starting quarterback, but the battle for the backup spot continued into the third preseason game. Rypien posted another strong performance as he made his first start, and he's seemingly poised to serve as Wilson's backup. The Broncos released Johnson, but as a vested veteran, he is not required to pass through waivers.

"It was really tough," Paton said. "Brett and Josh had a great competition that came down to the final game. The body of work, both these guys did a lot of really good things. I just think the way 'Ryp' operated the offense, the way he moved the team, he did some really good things. I'll let Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett talk about the rest of that, but it was a really close competition. We hope to get Josh back as well."

Running back (3): Javonte Williams, Melvin Gordon III, Mike Boone

There are no real surprises here, as Williams and Gordon are the team's top options and Boone posted a strong preseason. Andrew Beck, listed with the tight ends, will serve as the team's fullback.

Wide receiver (6): Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, Montrell Washington, Tyrie Cleveland, Jalen Virgil

For the 18th time in the last 19 years, an undrafted rookie has made the Broncos' initial 53-man roster, as Appalachian State product Jalen Virgil made the team over a host of young receivers.

"I think you need speed in this league," Paton said. "Virgil obviously provides that. This guy, every game he made plays. He made plays every practice. He can cover kicks. He's an interesting guy. He can return kicks. Really good returner in college. He's just answered every test and aced it. He's got legit speed. He can take the top off. We're excited for him."

Kendall Hinton and Seth Williams did not make Denver's roster after strong preseason performances, and Brandon Johnson was placed on IR.

Cleveland also earned a spot despite not playing in the preseason. Special Teams Coordinator Dwayne Stukes said last week he would push for Cleveland's inclusion on the roster, and Paton said Cleveland is "just about back" to full strength.

Tight end (4): Albert Okwuegbunam, Greg Dulcich, Andrew Beck, Eric Saubert

The Broncos parted ways with free-agent addition Eric Tomlinson and rookie Dylan Parham, as they kept four players in their tight end room. Dulcich has not participated in practice in several weeks, and he'll be placed on short-term IR on Wednesday, according to Paton. The Broncos' GM expects Dulcich to "100 percent" be ready to play when he's eligible to return in Week 5. As a vested veteran, Tomlinson is not subject to waivers, and Paton said he would re-sign with the team.

Offensive line (9): Garett Bolles, Dalton Risner, Lloyd Cushenberry III, Quinn Meinerz, Billy Turner, Luke Wattenberg, Calvin Anderson, Graham Glasgow, Cam Fleming

The Broncos kept nine players along their offensive line, but they waived former sixth-round pick Netane Muti. The biggest challenge remaining for Denver is to figure out who will start at right tackle for their Week 1 game in Seattle.