Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons named to 2021 Pro Bowl

Simmons, meanwhile, earns Pro Bowl honors for the first time after being named a second-team All-Pro in 2019. In 2020, Simmons has recorded four interceptions and seven passes defensed. His end-zone interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick sealed the Broncos' Week 11 win over the then 6-3 Dolphins.

Simmons' four interceptions are tied for fourth in the league among all players and tied for second among safeties. He is the only player in the league with more than 80 tackles and four interceptions this season.

The fifth-year player continues to be readily available for Denver's defense, as he has not missed a defensive snap since the start of the 2018 season. He is the only NFL player to play every defensive snap during that span.

Simmons is tied for second in franchise history for the most interceptions through a player's first five seasons, and he is the fifth safety in team history to be named both a Pro Bowler and All-Pro during his career.

Neither Chubb nor Simmons will actually take the field in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl, as the NFL announced in November that the all-star game would be held virtually. According to the NFL, Pro Bowl week will feature a series of Madden competitions between the Pro Bowlers, former players and celebrities.