Bradley Chubb, Justin Simmons named to 2021 Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Two of the Broncos' defensive stars have been named to their first career Pro Bowls.
Outside linebacker Bradley Chubb and safety Justin Simmons were both selected for the 2021 all-star game, the NFL announced Monday.
Chubb was named a starter for this year's Pro Bowl, which will be held virtually due to COVID-19 precautions.
The 2018 fifth-overall pick returned from a season-ending ACL injury in 2019 to post 7.5 sacks and 30 pressures through Week 14. Entering Week 15, Chubb had the fourth-most quarterback hurries/knockdowns in the NFL and was second among AFC players.
His most productive game came in Week 4 against the Jets, as he tallied 2.5 sacks — including a game-winning fourth-down stop — two tackles for loss and five quarterback hits. From Weeks 4-8, Chubb posted a four-game sack streak, and his 5.5 sacks during that time represented the second-highest total in the league.
Through 34 career games, Chubb's 20.5 career sacks rank third in franchise history behind only Von Miller and Elvis Dumervil.
Chubb joins second-round wide receiver Courtland Sutton and undrafted free agent running back Phillip Lindsay as members of the Broncos' 2018 draft class to make the Pro Bowl. During his time with Denver, President of Football Operations/General Manager John Elway has drafted, signed or extended the contracts of 21 players with a combined 42 Pro Bowl selections.
The Broncos have now had at least one edge rusher make the Pro Bowl in nine of the last 10 seasons.
Simmons, meanwhile, earns Pro Bowl honors for the first time after being named a second-team All-Pro in 2019. In 2020, Simmons has recorded four interceptions and seven passes defensed. His end-zone interception of Ryan Fitzpatrick sealed the Broncos' Week 11 win over the then 6-3 Dolphins.
Simmons' four interceptions are tied for fourth in the league among all players and tied for second among safeties. He is the only player in the league with more than 80 tackles and four interceptions this season.
The fifth-year player continues to be readily available for Denver's defense, as he has not missed a defensive snap since the start of the 2018 season. He is the only NFL player to play every defensive snap during that span.
Simmons is tied for second in franchise history for the most interceptions through a player's first five seasons, and he is the fifth safety in team history to be named both a Pro Bowler and All-Pro during his career.
Neither Chubb nor Simmons will actually take the field in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl, as the NFL announced in November that the all-star game would be held virtually. According to the NFL, Pro Bowl week will feature a series of Madden competitions between the Pro Bowlers, former players and celebrities.
Regardless of the format, both players can now call themselves Pro Bowlers.