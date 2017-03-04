A Day at the Combine: Eric Studesville's running diary

2:06 p.m. -- Studesville and the other coaches in attendance bring the 30-plus running backs together near the 30-yard line. Drills are explained. Expectations are communicated. When Studesville speaks, he's concise.

"We're going to work," he says to Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook and other hopeful prospects in the crowd. Wasting time isn't an option, and the players' ability to follow instructions gives the coaches another piece of information in a packet that will help later determine their value in the draft.

"We do that because we don't want to be here all day doing this," Studesville says later. "That's one reason. But the other part of it is we're coming out to work. This is their first opportunity to demonstrate what kind of work ethic they have and how they're going to approach this as a business.

"We want to instill that when you have all these running back coaches down here working with you, it's acclimating them to what the expectations are going to be when they come to play for us. It's going to be the same thing. We're not walking around. We're not waiting. There's got to be some urgency in this. And that's what we're trying to start with that whole process here."

2:10 p.m. -- Wisconsin's Corey Clement takes a handoff from Colorado's Sefo Liufau, hurdles three bags and quickly interprets a coach's signal that instructs him which way to cut.

Studesville stands back and watches with the rest of the prospects as the first drill begins. He's not there to coach up any of the players. There will be time for that later if the Broncos draft one of them.

For now, he makes sure that each player knows where he is supposed to line up, which route he is supposed to run and what to focus on as he completes each part of the circuit.