2020 vision: Looking ahead to Denver's Week 6 matchup vs. the Miami Dolphins

The Broncos' regular-season opener isn't for another few months, but over the next few weeks, DenverBroncos.com will take an early look at each game on the Broncos' 2020 schedule. We don't know how injuries could impact each contest, but we'll present the pressing storylines, matchups, questions and more.

It's never too early to start talking football.

We continue with Denver's Week 6 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Storylines to monitor:

After a season of whispers that the Dolphins would "Tank for Tua," they indeed ended up with the Alabama quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft. All eyes will be on Tagovailoa this preseason as he fights for playing time, and it wouldn't be a shock if he's in the lineup by the time the Dolphins head to Denver in Week 6.

A trip home after two consecutive road games will be a welcome respite for the Broncos, and their game against Miami is the only one in a three-game stretch that comes against a team that didn't make the playoffs in 2019.

Many believe that Miami is still a season away from contending, but after adding a slew of talented free agents — including cornerback Byron Jones — this group should be much improved from a year ago. Denver can't overlook this matchup with a home game against Kansas City coming up next.

Among the reunions to watch: Tackle Ja'Wuan James should face his former team for the first time after signing with Denver in free agency in 2019.

Player to watch:

CB Byron Jones

We're not sure if Tagovailoa will be on the field for this Week 6 matchup, but if Jones is healthy, he definitely will be. The former Cowboy joined the Dolphins in free agency, and he was widely viewed as the top option on the market. A one-time Pro Bowler, Jones posted his best season in 2018 when he recorded 14 passes defensed. Jones hasn't been very ball productive, though. He has just two interceptions in his career and none over the last two seasons.