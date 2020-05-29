'Tua Time' in Denver? Dolphins staff writer Travis Wingfield details whether Tagovailoa could start Week 6 game vs. Broncos

As the Broncos approach the season, we're chatting with reporters who cover each of the team's opponents. We continue with Travis Wingfield, a staff writer for MiamiDolphins.com

Aric DiLalla: What was it about Tua Tagovailoa that made him the right choice for the Dolphins with the fifth-overall pick?

Travis Wingfield: "Tagovailoa fit the core tenants that both [Dolphins head coach] Brian Flores and [general manager] Chris Grier [look for] in a quarterback. An infectious personality and work ethic that galvanizes the huddle, locker room, and team is essential. Tua's accuracy to all levels of the field, in addition to his ability to manipulate the pocket and quickly get off the spot, satisfy the on-field requirements."

AD: What is the team saying about their plan for him? Should Broncos fans expect to see him in Week 6?

TW: "Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter. Every player will have to compete for the right to get onto the football field, so the best players will play. We saw it last year in Flores' rookie season and there's no reason to expect that to change. After the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick earned the right to enter camp as the lead man."

AD: If Ryan Fitzpatrick is under center, what are your expectations for him?

TW: "Fitzpatrick told us [the media] last year at camp that he feels he's playing the best ball of his career, and his recent performances validate that claim. Attacking vertically, making plays with his legs, and elevating the play of his teammates were all achieved in 2019 and should remain the goal for 2020. He's also the quintessential veteran voice in a young quarterback room and has communicated his desire to help his position-mates."

AD: Which of the team's other draft picks do you think could make a big impact this season?

TW: "There are paths to playing time for each of the rookies, and it starts with the 18th pick on the draft in Austin Jackson. He has a shot to start at left tackle from Day 1 while second-round pick Robert Hunt will compete for a job at either right guard or right tackle. Noah Igbinoghene has the athletic ability and change-of-direction skill set to play either outside or in the slot and his competitive nature stands out above all. The expectation is that the entire class will compete for work, whether as starters or in rotational roles. Last season, Miami got contributions from a variety of rookies, from first-round pick Christian Wilkins to undrafted players in Preston Williams and Nik Needham."

AD: The Dolphins were busy in free agency, and Byron Jones headlined that group. Is there anyone else you think will be a major contributor?

TW: "The Dolphins did well to fill out needs in free agency and did so without over-extending the team's resources. Ereck Flowers is a plug-and-play left guard; the same is true of Ted Karras at center. On defense, Kyle Van Noy offers the flexibility to rush from any gap and provide Miami with an intelligent, sound run defender. On that note, both Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah have the power and length to significantly upgrade Miami's run defense and edge rushing production."

AD: It's still very early, but what are your initial impressions of Miami's game in Denver?