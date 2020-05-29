Denver Broncos | News

'Tua Time' in Denver? Dolphins staff writer Travis Wingfield details whether Tagovailoa could start Week 6 game vs. Broncos

May 29, 2020 at 01:53 PM
/assets/images/imported/DEN/photos/persons/author/DiLALLA_Aric_web.jpg
Aric DiLalla

Lead writer

Top moments from the Broncos' history vs. the Dolphins in photos

Look back through the battles between the Broncos and Dolphins, including Denver's 38-3 romp in the playoffs on the way to Super Bowl XXXIII.

Abner Haynes runs the ball against the Dolphins in a Broncos 17-7 win.
1 / 50

Abner Haynes runs the ball against the Dolphins in a Broncos 17-7 win.

Fans wander the field after a celebration following a December 4, 1966 win (17-7) over the Miami Dolphins at Bears Stadium in Denver.
2 / 50

Fans wander the field after a celebration following a December 4, 1966 win (17-7) over the Miami Dolphins at Bears Stadium in Denver.

Rod Smith burns Sam Madison for a touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
3 / 50

Rod Smith burns Sam Madison for a touchdown reception against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Ryan McKee
Shannon Sharpe signals a first down against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
4 / 50

Shannon Sharpe signals a first down against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Ryan McKee
Terrell Davis rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
5 / 50

Terrell Davis rushes the ball against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
John Elway fires a pass downfield against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
6 / 50

John Elway fires a pass downfield against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Terrell Davis burts into the end zone against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
7 / 50

Terrell Davis burts into the end zone against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Dan Marino looks to hand the ball off to his running back against the Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
8 / 50

Dan Marino looks to hand the ball off to his running back against the Broncos at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Bill Romanowski celebrates after intercepting a Dan Marino pass against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
9 / 50

Bill Romanowski celebrates after intercepting a Dan Marino pass against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Eric Lars Bakke
Darrius Johnson intercepts a Dan Marino pass against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
10 / 50

Darrius Johnson intercepts a Dan Marino pass against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Ryan McKee
Neil Smith heads into the end zone after scampering 72 yards on his fumble recovery against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
11 / 50

Neil Smith heads into the end zone after scampering 72 yards on his fumble recovery against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Ryan McKee
Alfred Williams gets the fans pumped up against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
12 / 50

Alfred Williams gets the fans pumped up against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Ryan McKee
Terrell Davis is congratulated by John Elway after Davis rushed for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
13 / 50

Terrell Davis is congratulated by John Elway after Davis rushed for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

David Gonzales
Dan Marino prepares to fire a pass down field against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
14 / 50

Dan Marino prepares to fire a pass down field against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

David Gonzales
Jimmy Johnson and Mike Shanahan exchange greetings after the Broncos victory over the Dolphins against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.
15 / 50

Jimmy Johnson and Mike Shanahan exchange greetings after the Broncos victory over the Dolphins against the Miami Dolphins at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO on January 9, 1999.

Ryan McKee
Tatum Bell during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
16 / 50

Tatum Bell during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Champ Bailey during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
17 / 50

Champ Bailey during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jason Elam celebrates after a field goal during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
18 / 50

Jason Elam celebrates after a field goal during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

John Lynch and Chris Chambers during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
19 / 50

John Lynch and Chris Chambers during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jake Plummer fires a pass downfield during a 20-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO. Photo: Ryan McKee/Rich Clarkson and Associates
20 / 50

Jake Plummer fires a pass downfield during a 20-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO.

Photo: Ryan McKee/Rich Clarkson and Associates

Al Wilson during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
21 / 50

Al Wilson during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Reggie Hayward during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
22 / 50

Reggie Hayward during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

John Lynch makes a tackle during a 20-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO.
23 / 50

John Lynch makes a tackle during a 20-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver, CO.

Ashleye Lelie during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
24 / 50

Ashleye Lelie during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Al Wilson during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
25 / 50

Al Wilson during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

John Lynch pressures AJ Feeley during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
26 / 50

John Lynch pressures AJ Feeley during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Rod Smith during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
27 / 50

Rod Smith during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Marco Coleman and Anton Palepoi during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
28 / 50

Marco Coleman and Anton Palepoi during the NFL game against the Miami Dolphins on December 12, 2004 at Invesco Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Daniel Fells (86) catches a pass for a a gain of 28 yards against the Miami Dolphins late in the fourth quarter of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.
29 / 50

Daniel Fells (86) catches a pass for a a gain of 28 yards against the Miami Dolphins late in the fourth quarter of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus 2011
Willis McGahee in action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.
30 / 50

Willis McGahee in action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Tim Tebow (15) scrambles during action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.
31 / 50

Tim Tebow (15) scrambles during action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
D.J. Williams (55) forces a fumble on Matt Moore in overtime in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.
32 / 50

D.J. Williams (55) forces a fumble on Matt Moore in overtime in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
D.J. Williams (55) recovers a Miami fumble in overtime in the game on October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.
33 / 50

D.J. Williams (55) recovers a Miami fumble in overtime in the game on October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Daniel Fells (86) hangs on to a 28 yard reception in fourth action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.
34 / 50

Daniel Fells (86) hangs on to a 28 yard reception in fourth action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Von Miller (58) celebrates after sacking the Miami Dolphins quarterback, Matt Moore (8), in the third quarter of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.
35 / 50

Von Miller (58) celebrates after sacking the Miami Dolphins quarterback, Matt Moore (8), in the third quarter of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus 2011
Chris Harris (25) breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins Davone Bess (15) in the overtime of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.
36 / 50

Chris Harris (25) breaks up a pass to Miami Dolphins Davone Bess (15) in the overtime of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus 2011
Brian Dawkins (20) sacks the Miami Dolphins quarterback, Matt Moore (8), in the first quarter of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.
37 / 50

Brian Dawkins (20) sacks the Miami Dolphins quarterback, Matt Moore (8), in the first quarter of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus 2011
Demaryius Thomas score on a fourth-quarter reception against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.
38 / 50

Demaryius Thomas score on a fourth-quarter reception against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.

Tim Tebow (15) converts a two-point conversion with 17 seconds remaining in regulation against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami, FL.
39 / 50

Tim Tebow (15) converts a two-point conversion with 17 seconds remaining in regulation against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami, FL.

Eric Lars Bakke/Eric Lars Bakke
Matt Prater (5) kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.
40 / 50

Matt Prater (5) kicks the game-winning field goal in overtime against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game October 23, 2011 in Miami,FL.

Denver Broncos players lift up Matt Prater (5) after he kicked the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins in overtime of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.
41 / 50

Denver Broncos players lift up Matt Prater (5) after he kicked the game-winning field goal against the Miami Dolphins in overtime of the NFL game October 23, 2011 at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, FL.

Gabriel Christus/Gabriel Christus 2011
Peyton Manning greets Champ Bailey, who was being honored after he retired from the NFL, during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
42 / 50

Peyton Manning greets Champ Bailey, who was being honored after he retired from the NFL, during a game against the Miami Dolphins at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) carries the ball for a 3 yard gain during third quarter action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014.
43 / 50

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) carries the ball for a 3 yard gain during third quarter action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014.

Ben Hays/© Ben Hays
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) leaps to catch a ball for a for 35 yards during second quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
44 / 50

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) leaps to catch a ball for a for 35 yards during second quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) rushes the quarterback during third quarter action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO November 23, 2014.(Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)
45 / 50

Denver Broncos DeMarcus Ware (94) rushes the quarterback during third quarter action against the Miami Dolphins in the NFL game at Sports Authority Field in Denver, CO November 23, 2014.(Photo: © Eric Lars Bakke/Denver Broncos)

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) carries the ball during first quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
46 / 50

Denver Broncos running back C.J. Anderson (22) carries the ball during first quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward (43) carries the ball after intercepting the ball during fourth quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Ward ran the ball back to the Miami 8 yard line from the Miami 45. Photo by Gabriel Christus
47 / 50

Denver Broncos safety T.J. Ward (43) carries the ball after intercepting the ball during fourth quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Ward ran the ball back to the Miami 8 yard line from the Miami 45. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18), throws the ball during third quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
48 / 50

Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18), throws the ball during third quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos guard Orlando Franklin (74) lifts wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) after scoring a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus
49 / 50

Denver Broncos guard Orlando Franklin (74) lifts wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) after scoring a touchdown during fourth quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) catches a 12-yard pass during fourth quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Miami was called for a defensive pass interference, but the penalty was declined. Photo by Gabriel Christus
50 / 50

Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) catches a 12-yard pass during fourth quarter action against the Miami Dolphins during the game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, CO, November 23, 2014. Miami was called for a defensive pass interference, but the penalty was declined. Photo by Gabriel Christus

Gabriel Christus/© Gabriel Christus
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

As the Broncos approach the season, we're chatting with reporters who cover each of the team's opponents. We continue with Travis Wingfield, a staff writer for MiamiDolphins.com

For a look at all angles of the Broncos' Week 6 game against the Dolphins, click here.

Aric DiLalla: What was it about Tua Tagovailoa that made him the right choice for the Dolphins with the fifth-overall pick?

Travis Wingfield: "Tagovailoa fit the core tenants that both [Dolphins head coach] Brian Flores and [general manager] Chris Grier [look for] in a quarterback. An infectious personality and work ethic that galvanizes the huddle, locker room, and team is essential. Tua's accuracy to all levels of the field, in addition to his ability to manipulate the pocket and quickly get off the spot, satisfy the on-field requirements."

AD: What is the team saying about their plan for him? Should Broncos fans expect to see him in Week 6?

TW: "Ryan Fitzpatrick is the starter. Every player will have to compete for the right to get onto the football field, so the best players will play. We saw it last year in Flores' rookie season and there's no reason to expect that to change. After the 2019 season, Fitzpatrick earned the right to enter camp as the lead man."

AD: If Ryan Fitzpatrick is under center, what are your expectations for him?

TW: "Fitzpatrick told us [the media] last year at camp that he feels he's playing the best ball of his career, and his recent performances validate that claim. Attacking vertically, making plays with his legs, and elevating the play of his teammates were all achieved in 2019 and should remain the goal for 2020. He's also the quintessential veteran voice in a young quarterback room and has communicated his desire to help his position-mates."

AD: Which of the team's other draft picks do you think could make a big impact this season?

TW: "There are paths to playing time for each of the rookies, and it starts with the 18th pick on the draft in Austin Jackson. He has a shot to start at left tackle from Day 1 while second-round pick Robert Hunt will compete for a job at either right guard or right tackle. Noah Igbinoghene has the athletic ability and change-of-direction skill set to play either outside or in the slot and his competitive nature stands out above all. The expectation is that the entire class will compete for work, whether as starters or in rotational roles. Last season, Miami got contributions from a variety of rookies, from first-round pick Christian Wilkins to undrafted players in Preston Williams and Nik Needham."

AD: The Dolphins were busy in free agency, and Byron Jones headlined that group. Is there anyone else you think will be a major contributor?

TW: "The Dolphins did well to fill out needs in free agency and did so without over-extending the team's resources. Ereck Flowers is a plug-and-play left guard; the same is true of Ted Karras at center. On defense, Kyle Van Noy offers the flexibility to rush from any gap and provide Miami with an intelligent, sound run defender. On that note, both Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah have the power and length to significantly upgrade Miami's run defense and edge rushing production."

AD: It's still very early, but what are your initial impressions of Miami's game in Denver?

TW: "Playing in Denver is always a difficult task. Drew Lock finished the season strong and if he continues that ascent, then the game becomes even more challenging given the Broncos' plethora of offensive weapons and difficult defense to crack under Vic Fangio."

Related Content

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Broncos host record training camp crowd, Hackett explains practice strategy

"It's going to take a lot of hard work," Russell Wilson told a crowd of more than 7,000. "It's going to take you guys standing up, being as loud as possible, even today. You guys are preparing us for something greater."

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Pat Surtain II's pass breakups highlight strong day for secondary

"I think that's one of the qualities of really good players, is they just make it look easy," DC Ejiro Evero said of Surtain. "He's definitely in that [group]."

news

Injury Report: CB K'Waun Williams exits Broncos' Day 4 training camp practice

"We're evaluating him inside," Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett said after practice. "Gonna take a look at him and see what's up."

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Derek Wolfe believes Denver has necessary pieces to win Super Bowl

Derek Wolfe, who announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday, had a simple message when he spoke to the team after practice.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: At jog-through pace, Broncos run 'way more' plays, show strong focus in Friday practice

Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett used Friday's practice as a sort of test for his team. After the session, it was clear the Broncos passed the evaluation.

news

Super Bowl 50 champion Derek Wolfe announces retirement from the NFL

"The gratitude that I feel to the organization as a whole and the city itself, the love that they showed me from Day 1, it's just been incredible," Wolfe says.

news

Mile High Morning: John Elway named to Denver sports Mount Rushmore by Sporting News

Sporting News selected four of the Mile High City's most legendary athletes to be part of the Denver sports Mount Rushmore.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: CB Pat Surtain II showcases why he could be among NFL's best

Plus, read why HC Nathaniel Hackett has prioritized pitting the first-team offense against the first-team defense in practice.

news

'It means the world': Jonas Griffith on taking reps with the starters during training camp

His path to get here wasn't easy, but Jonas Griffith may have found a spot in the starting defense.

news

Broncos Camp Observations: Broncos receivers punctuate offensive efficiency, Justin Simmons and Pat Surtain II make highlight plays

After focusing on the red zone on Wednesday, the Broncos worked the middle of the field in their second practice — and Wilson and Co. looked sharp.

news

Mile High Morning: Identifying the Broncos' secret superstar

PFF's Sam Monson selected a player from each NFL team who may not get much recognition, but is vital to their team's success.

news

Broncos Camp Notebook: Russell Wilson pleased with 'great first day,' offense's progression as training camp begins

"To be where we are and to have a new head coach like [Head] Coach [Nathaniel] Hackett, we are so far along," Wilson said Wednesday. "We are going to be really prepared."

Advertising