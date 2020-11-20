'You've got to wash them away': Drew Lock turns page after tough outing vs. Raiders

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — As Drew Lock rehabs from an injury to his ribs and prepares to potentially make his 13th career start, he'll aim to both learn from his mistakes from a week ago and have selective amnesia.

The second-year quarterback threw four interceptions against the Raiders, but he recognized that he cannot dwell on mistakes from Week 10.

"I didn't even know I threw four last weekend," Lock quipped. "No, you've got to wash them away. You can't think about it. You have to watch it, obviously learn from it, and then evaluate yourself after that game and see what you could have done different on those plays and try not to do it going into the other weeks. That's all you can do. You can't sulk, you can't feel bad for yourself. No one's going to feel bad for you in this league, ever. You've got to just keep pushing forward."

As he pushes forward, he'll aim to avoid the "oh no" moments that have plagued him over the last several weeks. When he looked back at the film from a loss in Las Vegas, Lock noticed several of those errors.

"It confirms what I expected to see," Lock said. "There are some really bad plays and then there are some really good plays. It's all about just minimizing the really bad plays.

"It's funny, half the time, right as the ball leaves my hand, I'm like, 'That's not going to be a good one.' It's just one of those gut things right as you let it go, it's like, 'Oh no.' Every quarterback has those moments, it's just about limiting those moments. The defense is going to beat you, they're going to beat you a play or two here and there. It's OK to understand that that's a part of this game and the people across the ball get paid a lot to do what they do too. I've just got to start thinking that way and still be aggressive — always be aggressive — but still notice that."

Offensive Coordinator Pat Shurmur said he always calls games to maximize scoring chances, but he agreed that the Broncos needed to remain aggressive and efficient.

The team's first priority, though, is to avoid back-breaking turnovers.