'You definitely embrace it': Broncos eager to play on national stage in 'Monday Night Football' matchup against Bills

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the span of a week, the Broncos are transitioning from the rest and relaxation of their Week 9 bye to the bright lights of "Monday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills, which will be their second prime-time matchup of the season.

According to safety Justin Simmons, the Broncos aren't shying away from the spotlight.

"You definitely embrace it, prime time," Simmons said after Thursday's practice. "You know everyone is watching, but in terms of preparation, you go into it like, 'Hey, nothing flashy, you don't need to do anything crazy, just play the game that you've been playing.' It's almost how you approach every week.

"But I'd be lying if I didn't say you don't have a little extra juice going into a Monday night game. That's what's really exciting for me. I can't wait for it. Everyone is going to be watching [and] it's going to be against a really great offense, a really great team in general."

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey said that a win in Buffalo in a prime-time TV window has the potential to change the league's perception of the Broncos.

"It's the only show in town on Monday night; the whole league will be watching," McGlinchey said. "If you can sneak out a win and play our football up there, I think all of a sudden, people look at the Broncos a little bit differently."

Along with that attention, Denver will contend with one of the most raucous environments in the game when they travel to Buffalo to take on the 5-4 Bills at Highmark Stadium.

McGlinchey said that energy and the chance to silence the home crowd will make Monday's contest a thrilling opportunity.

"[The atmosphere] makes it fun," McGlinchey said. "I grew up in Philadelphia, so I know what rowdy crowds are and how they act. I think these guys are no different. It's going to be exciting for us to go into an environment like that and hopefully get a win."

For some players, playing on the "Monday Night Football" stage will represent a full-circle moment, and one that will become even sweeter if the Broncos can win their third-consecutive game and defeat their hosts.