Denver Broncos | News

'You definitely embrace it': Broncos eager to play on national stage in 'Monday Night Football' matchup against Bills

Nov 09, 2023 at 05:10 PM
John Riker

Digital media intern

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the span of a week, the Broncos are transitioning from the rest and relaxation of their Week 9 bye to the bright lights of "Monday Night Football" against the Buffalo Bills, which will be their second prime-time matchup of the season.

According to safety Justin Simmons, the Broncos aren't shying away from the spotlight.

"You definitely embrace it, prime time," Simmons said after Thursday's practice. "You know everyone is watching, but in terms of preparation, you go into it like, 'Hey, nothing flashy, you don't need to do anything crazy, just play the game that you've been playing.' It's almost how you approach every week.

"But I'd be lying if I didn't say you don't have a little extra juice going into a Monday night game. That's what's really exciting for me. I can't wait for it. Everyone is going to be watching [and] it's going to be against a really great offense, a really great team in general."

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey said that a win in Buffalo in a prime-time TV window has the potential to change the league's perception of the Broncos.

"It's the only show in town on Monday night; the whole league will be watching," McGlinchey said. "If you can sneak out a win and play our football up there, I think all of a sudden, people look at the Broncos a little bit differently."

Along with that attention, Denver will contend with one of the most raucous environments in the game when they travel to Buffalo to take on the 5-4 Bills at Highmark Stadium.

McGlinchey said that energy and the chance to silence the home crowd will make Monday's contest a thrilling opportunity.

"[The atmosphere] makes it fun," McGlinchey said. "I grew up in Philadelphia, so I know what rowdy crowds are and how they act. I think these guys are no different. It's going to be exciting for us to go into an environment like that and hopefully get a win."

For some players, playing on the "Monday Night Football" stage will represent a full-circle moment, and one that will become even sweeter if the Broncos can win their third-consecutive game and defeat their hosts.

"Growing up … the main one that I used to watch was Monday night," inside linebacker Josey Jewell said. "We talked about that with our coach the other day, too, because Monday night used to be the biggest one. … It still means a lot [and I'm] excited to play in this one."

Related Content

news

'There's no better script to get a season turned around': Broncos looking to earn third consecutive win in 'Monday Night Football' matchup vs. Bills

"If we want to get to where we want to get to, we've got to go through teams like Buffalo," safety Justin Simmons said. "It's going to be a fun one."
news

Injury Report: G Ben Powers, OLB Baron Browning lone Broncos listed on practice report ahead of Week 10

As the Broncos return from the bye week, they have just two players listed on their injury report.
news

Denver Broncos Foundation kicks off partnership with Science of Sport with STEM Field Day

Science of Sport's mission is to develop an interdisciplinary STEM curriculum and programming that is relevant through hands-on, mind-on learning through the incorporation of sports.

news

Mile High Morning: G Quinn Meinerz says offensive line finding cohesiveness and consistency

Meinerz also highlighted the Broncos' improvement in the run game and stopping opposing defensive lines.
news

Broncos sign CB Reese Taylor to practice squad

Taylor is an undrafted rookie from Purdue who competed with the Chiefs during the offseason.

news

Mile High Morning: Pro Bowl WR A.J. Brown identifies CB Pat Surtain II as NFL's best cornerback

Brown selected Surtain as the league's best cornerback in a recent Fox Sports segment.
news

'It looks incredible': Broncos players share their excitement for new state-of-the-art facility

Denver players are already eager for the Broncos' new training facility, which is set to open in 2026.
news

Broncos announce plans for new state-of-the-art training facility

The Broncos' new facility will aim to enhance player health and performance while bringing football and business operations staff together.
news

Mile High Morning: S Justin Simmons confident Broncos can continue winning ways after bye week

Simmons talked about Denver's momentum and outside linebacker Baron Browning's return on NFL Network.
news

Broncos Notebook: HC Sean Payton details how Broncos are 'a better team today' than early in season

"Overall, from the overview of the team, I think we're a lot further down the road," Payton said. "Because of that, you get that much more invested and recognize the next opportunity at hand."
news

Mile High Morning: Revisiting the Broncos' top special teams plays of the first half of the season

Here's a look back at five of the Broncos' exciting special teams highlights from the first eight games.
Advertising