WR Tyrie Cleveland, OL Billy Turner active for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. Colts

DENVER — Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland and offensive lineman Billy Turner are active for Thursday night's game against the Colts after being listed as questionable on the team's final injury report.

Turner, who has rehabbed from a knee injury, is active for the first time in 2022.

Newly signed running back Latavius Murray is inactive after joining the team on Tuesday. Denver previously elevated Devine Ozigbo at the running back position.

Rookie defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is also active for the first time this season.

Safety P.J. Locke, outside linebackers Jonathon Cooper and Aaron Patrick and guard/center Quinn Meinerz were previously ruled out.